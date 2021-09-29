Nearing Potential Run For Governor, James Defends Report, Blasts Cuomo

As she considers a run for governor next year, New York Attorney General Tish James offered a spirited defense of her report into sexual harassment allegations against former Governor Andrew Cuomo today.

Addressing the Association for a Better New York business breakfast in New York City, the Democrat added the “state can do better moving forward,” and said Cuomo has never taken responsibility for his conduct or how it damaged state government:

“Since that report came out, the former governor has spent a lot of energy criticizing it and me. Until now, I’ve chosen to take the high road. I’ve chosen not to respond in detail. But that changes today,” she said.

Cuomo and his allies claim the report was politically motivated and inaccurate, which James denied.

“My office began this investigation based on a lawful referral from the governor. By contrast, Mr. Cuomo did not wait for such a referral when he investigated then- Governor Eliot Spitzer. My office appointed outside, independent investigators. By contrast, Mr. Cuomo used his own staff. The report my office commissioned from the outside investigators took five months to complete. By contrast, Mr. Cuomo took 20 days,” she said.

James’ report eventually forced Cuomo from office in August and set up a possible primary battle between Governor Kathy Hochul, James and others including New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams in 2022. Hochul said she plans to seek a full term.

James has not said outright that she is running for governor, but laid out ethics reform proposals that could be part of a campaign platform:

“We need a new culture where we leave policy to the professionals, where we give them autonomy to perform, and listen to their expertise, and leave politics outside the door. But none of this can happen without ethics underpinning our entire government structure. First, we need to abolish the weak ethics watchdog we have now, and replace it with an independent accountable authority. Our state ethics body J-COPE was designed to fail. Maybe that’s why it’s known as J-Joke,” she said.

After a public talk in Albany last week, James declined to answer when asked by reporters including WAMC News whether she is running for governor. For the second time in a week, she stopped shy of declaring herself a candidate even after her most manifestly political speech as attorney general.

James was asked directly, are you running for governor?

“It was a wonderful breakfast. I’m so glad that all of you are here. It’s a packed room. It really is. I am focusing on my work, putting my head down, serving all of you as the attorney general,” she said.

