Pittsfield Community Television, iBerkshires holding series of candidate forums in advance of November election

Pittsfield Community Television and iBerkshires.com are presenting the forums in the basement of the Berkshire Athenaeum in downtown Pittsfield, with the first scheduled for Thursday at 6.

“Those will cover the four contested ward seats for city council," said PCTV Executive Director Shawn Serre. "Those are Ward 1, 2, 4 and 6.”

The ward specific debates will be followed by a school committee debate October 18th and an at-large city councilor debate on the 19th.