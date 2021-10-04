Kalinowsky sets sights on an at-large city council seat in return to Pittsfield politics

In 2019, Karen Kalinowsky faced off against incumbent Linda Tyer, city councilor Melissa Mazzeo and local business owner Scott Graves in a four-way preliminary election for mayor. Placing last with 281 votes of the over 6,000 cast, she went on to endorse Mazzeo in the general election, which Tyer won. Now, with her sights on one of four open at-large city council seats, Kalinowsky is back. She says her platform remains similar to her first run in 2019.

“Well, the streets are still an issue," she told WAMC. "As I've been going around, sidewalks are an issue as well. Probably some of them a lot worse than the streets, because it's been over 30 years for some of them. Crime is still an issue here in Pittsfield with the upkeep of shootings, stabbings. Our schools are another one of my issues. That was three years ago. We're losing students to other schools, we're losing teachers to other schools, we have underperforming schools. It's something that needs to be dealt with.”

Kalinowsky worked as a community resource officer at Reid Middle School for 13 years, and was sharply opposed to restorative justice practices in her 2019 run. Her return to the Pittsfield political scene comes as schools are on the forefront of voters’ minds after video of a fight in a city high school was shared online.

“To me to take care of it, it just means accountability," said Kalinowsky. "You have to set rules, and you have to hold everybody accountable to them. You need to hold – I know people are trying to blame on parents of the kids and this is how kids behave. But you know, structure, when people are put behind a structural program, they tend to follow through, which also makes kids, especially kids from homes that are not structured, they feel safer in a structured environment. My impact on that is more of, you know, as a city councilor, won't be as high as what a school committee member can do. But when the budget comes in front of us, can I look at where they're spending money. I mean, right now, the schools are top heavy. What they're lacking in, and are looking, needing is, um… It's the aides. You know, it's an underpaid position. And with the schools out of control, you know, people, they don't even have to pay these people minimum wage. It's kind of like the cafeteria workers, the state doesn't have to pay them minimum wage. Who's going to want to work in those environments when your pay is so low. So it's time to bring up their pay.”

Tyer currently faces minimal resistance from the city council, with her opponents unable to block supermajorities.

Kalinowsky – who adamantly says she is not a politician – says she’ll need the common Pittsfielder behind her to implement her goals.

“As a taxpayer, I've lived here all my life," she said. "As a taxpayer, in going around talking to people, most people want the same things I do. They want a safe city. You know, they support their police department, they support their fire department, they want schools that will educate their child, that their child feel safe in, and that the parents know their child feels safe in. They want to drive down roads without ruining the front end alignment, popping a tire. You know, they want to walk on sidewalks. So they're not tripping, falling, getting injured. You know, this is where our tax dollars are supposed to be going. And it just seems like for too long, not enough is going in that direction. So I'd like to see that changed.”

Election day is November 2nd.