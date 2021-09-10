Southern Berkshire County Procession To Honor First Responders On 9/11 Anniversary

State Representative Smitty Pignatelli of the 4th Berkshire District put together the event, which begins at 11 a.m. in Lenox.

“We've got over 30 first responder vehicles from state police, emergency management, sheriff's departments, fire trucks, police cars and ambulances," he told WAMC. "And we have over 70 participants in over 32 vehicles. So it's going to be a very nice memorial procession going from Lenox all the way down to Sheffield in memory of the first responders who not only sacrificed on that day 20 years ago, but certainly the ones that continue to serve us. And we should never forget the sacrifices that they all made.”

The procession ends in Sheffield with an honorary lunch for participants