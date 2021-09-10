© 2021
Southern Berkshire County Procession To Honor First Responders On 9/11 Anniversary

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published September 10, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT
A caravan of first responders will make their way through five Berkshire County communities to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

State Representative Smitty Pignatelli of the 4th Berkshire District put together the event, which begins at 11 a.m. in Lenox.

“We've got over 30 first responder vehicles from state police, emergency management, sheriff's departments, fire trucks, police cars and ambulances," he told WAMC. "And we have over 70 participants in over 32 vehicles. So it's going to be a very nice memorial procession going from Lenox all the way down to Sheffield in memory of the first responders who not only sacrificed on that day 20 years ago, but certainly the ones that continue to serve us. And we should never forget the sacrifices that they all made.”

The procession ends in Sheffield with an honorary lunch for participants

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
