Albany's Proposed Local Law C Fails Again

A local law banning the use of tear gas and rubber bullets in the city of Albany has fallen short once again.

The Albany Common Council has had numerous sessions debating Local Law C, approved in March by the Public Safety Committee. Police used teargas during civil unrest in the summer of 2020. Thursday night 7 councilors voted YES to banning tear gas and rubber bullets, 4 voted NO and 4, including outgoing 6th ward councilor Richard Conti and Joyce Love from the 3rd ward, voted present.

“The law did not pass.”

In May the resolution was tabled by a vote of 9 to 6 after Love expressed concerns that If tear gas was banned, police might “open fire to poor neighborhoods.” The council did not immediately indicate whether Local Law C would come up for a vote again in the near future.