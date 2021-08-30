© 2021
White Nationalist Pleads Not Guilty To Second Hate Crime Charge

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 30, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT

A self-described white nationalist pleaded not guilty Monday for the second time to a charge of disorderly conduct as a hate crime.

Max Misch of Bennington is accused of getting into an argument with a woman after her Black son said Misch used a racial slur against him and another teen.

Police say a friend of the woman witnessed the argument and heard Misch “saying all types of racist names."

The Bennington Banner reports that Misch told police that the teens had threatened him as he walked down a street.

Misch pleaded not guilty last year to another misdimeanor charge of disorderly conduct as a hate crime.

