Dalrymple resigns as president of Paul Smith's College, Hunt-Bull named interim leader

Scott Dalrymple has stepped down as president of Paul Smith’s College in the Adirondacks. He was named the school’s 12th president in June 2021, having most recently served as president of Columbia College in Missouri.

Paul Smith’s Board of Trustees says when Dalrymple was hired, there was an agreement to try an arrangement where he would be on-campus part of the time and work remotely otherwise. The Board says there have been times when that setup has not served the best interests of the campus. The Board says Dalrymple recently approached the Board about his desire to spend more time with his family in Otsego County, which is about a 4-hour drive from Paul Smith’s.

At a recent special meeting, the Board named Senior Vice President and Provost Nicholas Hunt-Bull interim president.

In a letter to the campus community, the Board says it and Dalrymple agree the move is in the best interest of the college.

“I realize that this is unexpected news and comes at a time when the College has already witnessed considerable change over the course of the academic year,” Board Chairman Mark Dzwonczyk said in the letter. “We feel fortunate to be a part of such a strong community and take pride in our roles as members of the Board.”

The private school has about 750 students.