Paul Smith's College creates new master's degree

Paul Smith’s College in the Adirondacks is partnering with the New York State Tourism Industry Association to create a new master’s program.

The college north of Saranac Lake is launching a new Master of Professional Studies in Sustainable Tourism Management, the first such master’s program in the state.

Most of the classes will be online and include week-long in person residencies at regional tourism sites.

The college has partnered with the association to consult on hospitality and tourism trends and provide networking opportunities to students enrolled in the program.