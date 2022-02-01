© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
New York News
Midday Magazine

Lawmakers drawing New York's new districts after commission deadlocks

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published February 1, 2022 at 1:51 PM EST
The proposed upstate New York Congressional map
https://latfor.state.ny.us/maps/?sec=2022_congress
/
https://latfor.state.ny.us/maps/?sec=2022_congress
The proposed upstate New York Congressional map

In the end, New York state’s Independent Redistricting Commission was much ado about nothing.

The bipartisan panel failed to come up with a set of new proposed maps for congressional and state Senate and Assembly districts before the deadline, throwing the process to lawmakers. And in New York state, that means Democrats are drawing the maps for the 2022 elections. New York is due to lose a House seat in the next Congress.

The new maps include some major changes. For analysis, we speak with Richard Briffault of Columbia Law School, an expert on redistricting, gerrymandering, voting rights and election law.

Tags

New York Newsredistricting
Related Content
Load More