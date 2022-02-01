Lawmakers drawing New York's new districts after commission deadlocks

In the end, New York state’s Independent Redistricting Commission was much ado about nothing.

The bipartisan panel failed to come up with a set of new proposed maps for congressional and state Senate and Assembly districts before the deadline, throwing the process to lawmakers. And in New York state, that means Democrats are drawing the maps for the 2022 elections. New York is due to lose a House seat in the next Congress.

The new maps include some major changes. For analysis, we speak with Richard Briffault of Columbia Law School, an expert on redistricting, gerrymandering, voting rights and election law.

