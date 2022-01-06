© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
New York News
Midday Magazine

After redistricting impasse in New York, what happens now?

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus,
Karen Dewitt
Published January 6, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST
New York state Capitol
Jim Levulis
/
WAMC
New York state Capitol

A New York commission designed to independently draw new statewide congressional and legislative districts based on the 2020 census data succumbed to politics early this month when members divided along party lines and presented two opposing plans to the state Legislature.

The commission was created through a constitutional amendment approved by New York’s voters in 2014. Its aim was to put an end to the state’s notorious past practices of political gerrymandering. But the new rules allow both majority and minority party legislative leaders to pick an equal number of appointees, and the commission ended up with equally numbered Democratic and Republican factions. Each blamed the other for the inability to agree. It will now be up to the Legislature to decide which map, if any, to support.

For analysis, we spoke with Richard Rifkin of the Government Law Center at Albany Law School.

Tags

New York Newsindependent redistricting
Ian Pickus
A lifelong resident of the Capital Region, Ian joined WAMC in late 2008 and became news director in 2013. He began working on Morning Edition and has produced The Capitol Connection, Congressional Corner, and several other WAMC programs. Ian can also be heard as the host of the WAMC News Podcast and on The Roundtable and various newscasts. Ian holds a BA in English and journalism and an MA in English, both from the University at Albany, where he has taught journalism since 2013.
See stories by Ian Pickus
Karen Dewitt
See stories by Karen Dewitt
Related Content
  • New York state Capitol
    News
    NY redistricting commission ends in disagreement
    Karen Dewitt
    ,
    A New York commission designed to independently draw new statewide congressional and legislative districts based on the 2020 census data succumbed to politics Monday when members divided along party lines and presented two opposing plans to the state Legislature.
  • Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy is joined by Troy Mayor Patrick Madden and Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan
    News
    Capital Region mayors fear redistricting split
    Lucas Willard
    ,
    As New York’s Independent Redistricting Commission considers new electoral maps, the leaders of three Capital Region cities gathered this morning, pushing the IRC to keep Albany, Schenectady, and Troy together in the same Congressional district.
  • New York state Capitol
    News
    What 2021 election results could portend for 2022
    Democrats in New York have been absorbing the impact of some unexpected losses on election night. They are debating what, if anything, they should do differently next year when several important races, including the contest for governor, occur. Republicans, meanwhile, see new hope for winning statewide offices in 2022.
Load More