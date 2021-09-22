Columbia Law School Professor Previews What Could Be Rocky Round Of Redistricting

We know New York state is going to lose one member of its House delegation when Congressional lines are redrawn for the 2022 elections following the 2020 Census. What we don’t know yet is how the new lines will look. But New York’s independent redistricting commission was unable to avoid partisan divides earlier this month, releasing two opposing maps to redesign congressional and state districts – one backed by Democrats, the other backed by Republicans. Similar processes are taking place in all 50 states.

We speak with Richard Briffault of Columbia Law School, an expert on redistricting, gerrymandering, voting rights and election law.

