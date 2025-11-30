Nothing To Do Over the Holidays? Think Again!

A couple favorite communal events are the holiday strolls. They happened this week as do many of the festivities that will be mentioned. The Victorian Streetwalk takes place Thursday December 4 and the Troy Victorian Stroll is next Sunday December 7. Each follows the same concept. People come downtown. They are encouraged to dress in Victorian garb to match volunteers already in period costumes. In a concentrated area various entertainments are offered free of charge. Food and drinks are available for a fee. The Saratoga Streetwalk takes place 6-9 p.m. along Broadway, downtown Saratoga Springs. The Victorian Stroll is 11am-5pm and is at various sites downtown Troy. There are annual holiday events taking place indoors. The grandparent of them all is “Melodies of Christmas”. Now in its 46th year, it’s at Proctors. It runs December 18-21. In Albany, the Albany Symphony Orchestra’s annual “The Magic of the Season” takes place at the Palace Theatre next Sunday, December 7. It there is such a thing as a “signature Holiday event” it’s the Nutcracker Ballet. There are two offerings this season. Northeast Ballet is presenting the beloved ballet at Proctors December 12 and 13. There is another titled “Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet!” offered by the Moscow Ballet at the Palace Theatre in Albany on December 3 Another special musical holiday event is “The Many Moods of Christmas” offered by Albany Pro Musica at the Troy Savings Banks Music Hall. The prestigious Choral Group is accompanied by a full orchestra to offer the community a couple of hours of holiday music– both popular and sacred. It takes place on December 21. In Saratoga Springs the Saratoga Schenectady Symphony Orchestra presents their annual salute to the holidays. “Poinsettia Pops” is at Universal Preservation Hall December 6 -7. As for theater, Playhouse Stage is trying to create an annual event. For the second year consecutive year they are offering the family friendly “A Christmas Story.” It was a huge success for the company last year and hopes are high for it to become a local tradition. It opens Wednesday and continues through December 21 at the Cohoes Music Hall. Another musical that you’d like to bring your kids to is “How The Grinch Stole Christmas.” It’s at Proctors in Schenectady this week, December 2-7. On the subject of children, it’s hard to imagine a better treat than “Santa’s Magical Express” presented by Yankee Trails. Kids are asked to help find Santa’s magical hat which was stolen by the mean Jack Frost. If they don’t Christmas might be cancelled. Families meet their bus at Colonie Mall and travel to various locations while being entertained by Santa’s elves, Mrs. Claus, Ebenezer Scrooge and Santa himself – all are available for photos. It’s available through December 22. What would a holiday season be like without “A Christmas Carol”? You won’t find out this year. Berkshire Theatre Group is presenting the Charles Dicken’s classic at the Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge, MA December 4-21. In Troy local Equity actor David Girard is for the third year doing his one-man presentation of the work titled “David Girard presents ‘A Christmas Carol’ as a Fundraiser for Troy Foundry Theatre.” It plays December 5-6, 10-12. At the Victorian Stroll on December 7, the one-hour presentation will be offered free of charge at 2 and 6 p.m. There are many other events scattered throughout the season. “Two for Murder: the Holiday Edition” is at Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, through December 28. “The Christmas Tree Farm” plays at Schenectady Civic Theatre December 5-14 and “The Boxcar Children” is offered by Home Made Theater in Saratoga Springs next weekend December 4-7. Of course, one should not overlook many of the fine performances offered without a Christmas theme. There are plenty of those. There’s a lot of holiday cheer available, but plan wisely some are here and gone before you know it.

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

