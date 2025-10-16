“Metamorphosis” makes ancient myths contemporary

In the Mary Zimmerman play “Metamorphosis” humans are frail and their gods are petty. The playwright takes six stories from the Ovid poem to make this point. Playing in the Unicorn Theatre of the Berkshire Theatre Group in Stockbridge, MA, through October 26, the work is 90-minutes of intense theater.

If you consider Ovid’s stories were first published in 8 AD it makes you consider the accuracy of the title. Metamorphosis means evolution or change. The people in these selected pieces suggest that characters taken from Greek and Roman myths are much the same today. Little about human nature has changed in 2,000 years. Which is the point of the play.



The first story in the play is the tale of King Midas who was gifted the ability to change everything he touched to gold. Unintended consequences bring him grief as well as riches.



On the opposite end of the spectrum is the final story. A humble married couple, Baucis and Philemon comfort two poor strangers after their needs have been rejected by many. The strangers are the god Zeus and his son Hermes. For showing kindness to those in need, the couple are rewarded with riches in this life and are united together for all eternity.



Too, there is the more ambiguous tale of Orpheus and Eurydice, the couple whose escape from Hades is ruined by human frailty. The story is so theatrical the pair have their own Broadway musical “Hadestown.”



Taken individually, the stories that are most well-known seem like clear morality tales. However, when taken as a group the traits of greed, lust and passion appear more complex and the punishment for transgressions seem disproportionate and cruel. Forgiveness is not overabundant in “Metamorphosis.”



The production is marvelous in terms of storytelling. Played on a set on which the action takes place around, and in a water filled pool is both mystical and attractive. Designed by Jason Simms it evokes a universal space, yet has the feel of a temple.



It also permits mobility by the cast, which is important as director Isadora Wolfe choreographs the action bringing fluidity to each piece that helps connect the various stories. Her work is beautifully ephemeral as she uses the pool and surrounding spaces to create emotional moments that are visually compelling.



Playing an important role in creating the otherworldly mood of the work is the lighting design of Matthew E. Adelson. He heightens the emotional tensions in every scene and what he does with a simple pool of water is magical



Costumes by Amanda Roberge are also ideal. They set no specific time but do signal a mood of antiquity. Perhaps more important, because the pool is always in play, the clothing must be designed to be functional as well as character setting.



As for the actors, the cast of 10 is ideal. They each perform several characters that fluctuate between flawed humans and arrogant gods. Because of the many stories told, no one gets to entirely inhabit a character, but each is crafted with clarity. The language, diction and introspection of the cast is impressive. And too, they overcome the issue of performing in mostly wet clothes.



While every cast member is impressive you leave the theater dwelling on the mature characters. Greg Edelman brings arrogance and vulnerability to Midas and others. David Adkins finds a sense of superiority to his portrayals without diminishing them emotionally. Kelli Simpkins has a natural command of the stage that makes her the focus of every scene in which she participates.



It is reasonable to conclude it has to do with experience and skill, but just as valid is that their characters bring a gravitas to the production. This is a necessary element in making the mythic relatable. Which is what “Metamorphosis” is all about.



“Metamorphosis” at Berkshire Theatre Group Stockbridge, MA through October 26. For tickets and schedule information go to BerkshireTheatreGroup.org

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

