November Theater Offers Great Variety

Perhaps because of the many holidays in November it is a slow month in theater. But what is available is well-worth attending.



There is a rural mystery “Swing State” at Sand Lake Arts Center. “On Golden Pond is a love story of an elderly couple. In contrast, Fort Salem Theatre offers “Romeo and Juliet”, Shakespeare’s tragic romance between a teenage couple. Meanwhile, CREATIVE ACTION UNLIMITED PRESENTS THE WORLD PREMIERE OF "THE UNOPENED DOOR" at the Arts Center of the Capital Region in Troy. While at Schenectady Light Opera Company, “Hadestown: The Student Edition” will complete its two-weekend run Thursday to Sunday.

“Swing State” is produced by Harbinger Theatre, a company known for its bold choices. With that background it is easy to think of “Swing State” as a political drama. However, the director Brian Sheldon says it is, but it isn’t. He sees it as a character study of four individuals in Wisconsin who create a cross section that makes up much of our country’s population.



There is an older woman, Peg, who’s fighting to keep her 51-acres of prairie land pristine and free from corporate takeover. Her 26-year-old neighbor, Ryan, is an alcoholic and drug abuser who just got out of prison. He has been like a nephew to Peg and her recently deceased husband.



The plot is sort of a mystery as a footlocker holding a Winchester rifle was stolen from Peg’s garage. Investigating the robbery are two members of the police force. Investigating the crime are Sheriff Kris and her new deputy, Dani, who happens to be Kris’ niece.



Kris’s son recently died of a drug overdose and is convinced Ryan committed the crime. Dani is recently divorced and is going through dramatic changes in her once stable life.



The drama is about a pair of strict law-and-order individuals who distrust the sincerity of a tree hugger and a former drug addict. Sheldon sees the quartet as symbolizing the divide that exists in our country.



He says he is grateful that playwright Rebecca Gillman does this without taking a side. In fact, Sheldon says everyone coming to see the play will recognize the people in the play. He says, too, they will be thinking about the problems in our society. “That’s a political play that doesn’t seem political.” It plays November 13- 23.



As for “On Golden Pond” at Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, it’s hard to think of a sweeter play. It, too, is an unusual choice for the company known for presenting the classics and cutting-edge world premieres.



The play is probably best known from the film starring Henry Fonda, Katherine Hepburn and Jane Fonda. It’s a work about a durable marriage and a parent-daughter reconciliation.



It’s difficult to realize, but the play is 46 years old. Maybe Bridge Street is true to its mission of presenting classics. It plays November 13-23.



Creative Action Unlimited claims that their production of “The Unopened Door” uses narrative myth, adventure and shared storytelling to explore how "we see the world not as it is, but as we are." It uses two characters, Frick and Frack as they conquer a series of challenges on their way to discover who lives in the house with the unopened door. It plays at the Arts Center of the Capital Region, Troy. Performances are Nov. 14 - Nov. 22

As for “Romeo &Juliet”? It is the most famous love story of all time. Two young lovers meet at a ball and instantly fall in love. The problem is that their families have been feuding almost forever and their love can only result in tragedy.



While there is not a lot of quantity in November there certainly is a lot of variety. Enjoy.