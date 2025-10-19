”Conscience” at Curtain Call Theatre is a play about political courage

There is no doubt the face of democracy is changing. So fast that artists have not yet found a way to create original work that addresses the issue. In theater the solution has been to look to the past.



For example, Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible” a play about the Salem witch hunts is popular throughout the country. Home Made Theater is Saratoga is producing it in the spring.



Last year Russell Sage College in Troy produced “Rhinoceros” by Eugene Ionesco, an existentialist writer of the 1950s. It is about a community under despotic rule that has the citizens evolve into a species it fears. The rhinoceros, is of course, a stand-in for the “Nazis.”



In June, Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield MA produced the one man show “Eisenhower.” The revered army general turned president warned about the encroaching power of what he termed “the military-industrial complex.”



On Thursday, Curtain Call Theatre in Lathan joins the ranks of those looking at history to examine the present. “Conscience” is a play about Senator Margaret Chase Smith who in 1950 made a speech condemning the tactics of Senator Joseph McCarthy and the House of Un-American Activities Committee. It was the first time anyone of power spoke to the current abuse of power in our government. Though it was a few more years before McCarthy’s downfall, the speech called, “A Declaration of Conscience” was an important first step towards his demise,



Rich Lounello who is directing “Conscience” at Curtain Call Theatre sees the play as a warning and a call for action, but he also feels is a positive side to the work as well. Indeed, in a recent telephone interview he said he wants members the audiences who believe that we live in a politically oppressive time to leave the play believing that righteous opposition can remind us of the values of democracy. He says, “Even if it only offers a glimmer of hope, it reminds us we’ve experienced this before and we did get through it.”



However, the director wants to make clear that this is not just a play about one speech, “It’s a play about courage,” he says pointing out that McCarthy was very powerful and vindictive. “Conscience” goes into depth about how he tried to discredit and smear Smith on a personal level. Politically he found a candidate to primary her in the next election. Smith won reelection with 71% of the votes. He also tried to attack her right hand man, who was a closeted Gay man. Too, it explores the dynamics between Smith and McCarthy’s closest adviser Jean Kerr, who later married McCarthy.





Lounello feels “Conscience” is a rich play on many levels. But he is most proud that the play brings attention to a remarkable pioneering woman who has been neglected by history. Smith, was the first woman to serve in both the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. She took a political risk by putting country over party.



From Maine, she served in the House of Representatives from 1940-1949. She was the Senator from Maine from 1949-1973. Though a Republican, she often broke with her party to support women’s rights and labor issues. She was a sponsor of the Lend-Lease Act which gave aid to rebuild Europe after World War II.



A strong supporter of the military she was a founder of the WAVES, an organization that supported women’s roles in World War II. In 1948, she helped pass the Woman’s Armed Services Integration Act which gave women equal pay and privileges in the US military. Smith was an influence in legislature that provided benefits for all veterans.



“Conscience” is a play that reminds us of past conflicts with those who would abuse authority. However it is also a play about how one lonely voice can cast light on the ugly side of power. It is at Curtain Call Theatre in Latham October 23 to November 9. For tickets and information go to curtaincalltheatre.com

