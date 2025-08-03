Playhouse Stage production of “The Little Mermaid” special in every way

One of the best things about theater is when a show without a strong reputation proves a very special experience. That was my experience with “The Little Mermaid” which is being presented by Playhouse Stage at Cohoes Music Hal through August 17. The work does not have a reputation equal to other Disney hits like “The Lion King” or “Beauty and the Beast,” but I left the show feeling I had attended a terrific entertainment as well as a growth moment for Playhouse Stage.

The company has taken material that demands exceptional talent to make enjoyable as a fairy tale that speaks to both adults and youngsters. It has a young cast and extreme technical demands, There was doubt that a large musical that takes place underwater and above sea level could work on a limited budget and the constraints of the small Music Hall stage. None of the above became an issue. The cast members are ideal for every role - several amazingly good. And the production values are breathtaking.

Director Michael LoPorto’s imaginative staging overcame all spacial concerns as he uses Benny Pitt’s smart set design to perfection. Danica Martino’s gorgeous costumes and AshleySimone Kirchner’s choreography add visual beauty to the production.

The technical work for a show that will have a lot of young audience members is especially impressive because it suggests a location or a sea creature but it is the viewers who complete the magic with active imaginations. The production is filled with creatives who trust their audience.

Let me be clear: this is not children’s theater. It’s solid musical theater that will appeal to most ages. It’s best left to parents to make the judgment for younger children, but teens and near teens will love it. The leads are young but talented beyond their years. As Ariel, Molly Kirby is a lovely presence with a gorgeous, mature singing voice. As Eric, the human she loves, Jackson Majewski is her equal. He’s handsome, poised and possessed with a singing voice that is powerful, made more impressive because his lyrical sensitivity brings emotion to his performance.

The mature supporting roles add humor and tension to the work. As the evil Ursula, Molly Rose McGrath is perfection. Not only can she belt out a song, her dramatic flair makes every appearance a threatening but delicious moment of fun.

On the topic of comic moments, Brandon L Jones is a delight as the crab Sebastian. He channels a lot of Jiminy Cricket in his delightful portrayal.



As King Triton, the Ruler of the Sea and Ariel’s father, Equity Actor Patrick Ryan Sullivan returns to Playhouse Stage after playing a sleazy teacher in “Legally Blonde”. In “The Little Mermaid” he plays a ruler whose parental love for his independent daughter places him in uncomfortable positions.

Indeed, the entire cast of 17 is near-perfect as they play sea creatures, sailors and spirits. Even the youngest members make strong contributions. Because of them Playhouse’s future looks good as Aaron Wood as Flounder and Liam Yerdon as the seagull, Scuttle, bring smiles with every appearance.

A running time of two and a half hours hints that book writer Doug Wright attempts to broach too many issues. Subtle allusions to environmental problems, issues of acceptance of different species and parental problems sometimes slow down the fun within the show. Without being overt, one can deduce that since the lead character finds happiness as her body is transformed, it suggests the positive possibilities for humans who transgender.

Despite all the complicated subjects implied in the material the young performers find fun in complexity. It’s a sign of maturity that indicates the company can do more than teenage angst shows and remain family friendly.

“The Little Mermaid” continues through August 17. And if you are looking for a high quality entertainment the entire family can enjoy “The Little Mermaid” is that show. For tickets and schedule information go to playhousestage.org.

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

