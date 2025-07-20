A small musical with a big heart: 'fuzzy' is original fun

“fuzzy,” a small musical with a huge heart is, without question, the most original piece of theater offered in this area in quite a while. Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, MA is giving the world premiere a well-deserved, first rate production through July 27.

“fuzzy” is a tender, belated coming-of-age story about a man who is probably in his 50s. He spends eight months with muzzy, his 89 year old stoic mother who needs treatment for, as she says, ”a little bit of cancer” in her eye. The experience as a caregiver teaches him that memories and impressions are not always accurate.

Their relationship has been distant in every way. She lives in Nebraska, he in New York. He’s a writer who creates stories filled with emotion. She refuses to express any of her feelings – except annoyance and indignation at her son.

Adding a twist, the central characters are represented by puppets. Puppets that might be considered child-friendly monsters. Too, there are humans also on stage speaking their lines. Oh yeah, this is a musical. The three piece onstage band has the freedom to interact and comment to the actors and puppets.

Most remarkably, none of this is confusing. Somehow puppets are the ideal form for this very emotional piece to portray people who struggle with expressing emotion. Puppets are cute, wise, safe and empathetic. Even monster puppets.

The concept of the show has fuzzy trying to finish a play. What we experience is a workshop as the story develops in front of us - almost in creative free-fall.

Indeed, having humans played by puppets opens a lot of rabbit holes for human drama that are deliciously explored in “fuzzy.” They go from the profound, like belief in a higher power, to the mundane, like eating junk food. The answer in both, and in all cases, is what’s good for another should be of no concern to you.

That the superb Barrington Stage production is offered without distraction is a remarkable achievement for director Ellie Heyman. Initially it’s difficult to decide where to devote your attention. Do you focus on the puppet, which is the central figure after all? Or do you watch the human who is actually telling the story? Heyman’s staging keeps the focus where it need be, as she clearly defines the emotions of the moment.

Also give credit to the actors who have to create thoughtful caring people without directly interacting with each other in the traditional face-to-face manner. They have more direct dialogue with the puppet than they do each other.

The acting is outstanding in many ways. John Cariani is identified as The Human. It is clearly his story we are being told. Cariani creates a gentle, loving person who is typical of an adult child who looks at his parent as a person trapped in a bygone era. By the time he leaves, perhaps he learns his home town isn’t “Monsterville."

Initially it seems Cariani purpose is to offer the dialogue for fuzzy. He does so much more. With a marvelously restrained performance he is able to define the character’s uncertainty about how to tell this deeply personal story. The need to tell that story is beautifully described in the haunting, “A Little Story About A Story.”



What he and book writer Jeff Talbott accomplish so successfully is showing how a mature man can still grow. By being accepting and understanding he learns that being different is not synonymous with being wrong.

Cass Morgan as the mother, mussy, called The Actress, is ideal as the independent person who is satisfied with her life and refuses to give up the things that bring individuality to her being.

In the wonderful song “Squirrel in the Wind” she compares herself to a windsock, saying “I go where I’m blown.” In the same song she clarifies what defines her when she sings “I grow where I was born.” Morgan personifies this tough woman perfectly.

The style of performance for the actors demands deep sensitive connections. Working with a puppet rather than directly with a scene partner is extremely difficult. Both actors find the fullness of the characters as the audience ends up loving them as much as they do their puppet representatives.

So much of this success is thanks to puppeteer Teddy Yudain. His animation with the hand-stick puppets is fun to watch. But, at least as important, he brings his own personality into his work. As an actor he creates a genuine and caring relationship with the “humans” in the cast.

Will Van Dyke’s music, coupled with poetic lyrics created by him and Talbott, becomes another character in the play. Ben Clark, Shraman Ghosh and Carl Carter, the onstage musicians not only offer great accompaniment to the almost dozen songs, but are genuine as they interact with the actors.

“fuzzy” is not a flawless play. It tends to meander from its main theme and at times seems repetitive in offering its message of reconciliation. Even though running under two hours on opening night, the final 10 minutes seemed prolonged.

Minor issues all. It’s a small price to pay for such an original and thrilling night of theater.

“fuzzy” plays at Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, MA through July 27. For tickets and schedule go to barringtonstageco.org.