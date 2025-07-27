Good food, lighthearted theatre makes Lake George Dinner Theatre summer fun

At some places, like the Lake George Dinner Theatre, the enjoyment you get is greater than the sum of its parts.

Operating out of the Holiday Inn in Lake George, the organization is now in its 58th season. Clearly, they know what their audience wants and they give it to them. What regulars want is a good meal and lighthearted entertainment that comes at a fair price. This year, with the simplistic “Two Guys On Ice” they once more fill that expectation.

The food choices are chicken, pork, salmon and a vegetarian pasta. At my table of seven only the pasta went untried. All found their individual meal, that started with a salad and ended with chocolate layer cake, beyond satisfactory. My Chicken Francaise was a thick chicken breast with a flavorful sauce . However, it’s a leap to call it Francaise. My two companions enjoyed their bone-in pork chops. The side dishes were tasty, but the presentation was pure art; almost hesitated to eat it.

As for the two-hour show? “Two Guys on Ice” is difficult to define. Probably just saying it’s about two middle-age guys hanging out in a heated fishing hut on a lake in Wisconsin talking about fishing, the Green Bay Packers and their problems with women describes what to expect.

I’ll add that the first two discussion items explain the third. Lloyd is having trouble with his wife because he’d rather spend their wedding anniversary with the guys at a Packer game than with her. On the other hand, the only way Marvin is going to get a date with Bonnie, the checkout girl at the supermarket, is to score a couple of tickets to a Packers’ game.

If I’m offering a spoiler to the show, then beware. This is as deep as it gets. If you think I’m exaggerating, a very funny unexpected moment has Ernie, the Moocher doing a kick dance while playing “ What’s Mine is Yours” on an accordion.

Oh yeah, this is also a musical. Most songs are simply tunes that replace dialogue. Others, like the lovely “Everything is New” shows Trevor Bunce as Lloyd to have a terrific singing voice. Meanwhile, “De King” gives Tom Staggs, who brings woeful comic density to Marvin, an opportunity to do a great take on Elvis. Throughout the performance Musical director and choreographer John Benware does a solid, unobtrusive job accompanying them on piano.

Playwright James Kaplan doesn’t much know what to do with the Mooch. However, director Jarel Davidow uses Dayle Vander Sande’s winning personality to get laughs with an audience participation quiz show, that has all questions based on Wisconsin culture - or lack there of.

“Two Guys on Ice” is an eager to please puppy dog type show that does anything and everything to please its audience. All three performers are members of Actors’ Equity and do a fine job getting laughs from material that often tries too hard to be funny.

The Lake George Dinner Theatre is not about a perfect dining experience or unforgettable theater. For one thing, at the more than fair prices they ask, they couldn’t afford it. Instead, Lake George Dinner should be taken as an experience. It’s a place to go, relax, unwind, put your taste for sophisticated humor on hold and put aside any cravings for dramatic subplots.

PS. For the first time, I attended one of the three weekly matinees instead of an evening performance.

It’s a great way to spend a rainy or searing-hot day for a few hours of pleasant diversion.

”Two Guys on Ice” plays until August 30. Evening shows begin at 8pm, seating starts at 6:30 pm. Matinees on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday start at 1 pm. Seating starts at 11:30 am. For tickets and information go to lakegeorgedinnertheatre.org

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

