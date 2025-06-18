The price of stadium food

One of the most frustrating moments of any live sporting experience is walking around to find a concessions stand only to wait in line for what feels like forever for the opportunity to pay Upper East Side restaurant prices for a street cart sandwich and a drink that may or may not have lost its carbonation. And to return to your seat to realize you just missed the only goal of the entire game.

The only thing that’s worse? Not being able to do that. That’s what Boston Red Sox fans might confront the next time they head to a home game at Fenway Park, as its concessions workers overwhelmingly voted to support at strike at the stadium, leaving fans hungry and thirsty and the organization far less profitable. Workers didn’t walk off the job on Sunday’s home game against the Yankees, and the Red Sox aren’t back until June 27 – which leaves a little time to make a deal. But Hozier fans heading to Fenway for either of their shows on June 23 or 24 might want to sneak in a sandwich and a bottle of water or a flask, depending on your pleasure. Especially under what will be nearly 100 degree skies, it’s got the potential to be a rough evening.

Technically speaking, the workers are striking as members of the Local 26 service and hospitality workers union. And they’re striking against Aramark, who runs concessions at Fenway. The point of contention is, not surprisingly, salary. Concession employees in Boston are reportedly making $18.50 an hour, less than similar employees make in other ball parks. But it’s not just the salary, it’s how it’s being limited. Namely, Fenway now uses AI ordering systems, which has suppressed the amount people are leaving in tips. Which contributes to a downward cycle, one that soon-to-be striking employees want rectified through a contract that promises a more substantial hourly wage, at least approaching $30.

The obvious backdrop here is that we’re seeing some of our lowest paid employees have to fight for more wages in the same workplace where individual athletes earn over $20 million a year. For a franchise that has a value close to 5 billion. And not for nothing, but a beer costs 15 bucks as does a slice of pizza, served by these very employees. So regardless of your particular stance on labor relations, the optics are pretty clear.

There’s a couple of issues to content with here. First, this issue lays in clear sight the dark side of unconstrained capitalism in American sport. There’s been a long accepted truism that sports and their excess are simply a result of economic market conditions. In other words, athletes get paid so much because, well, they’re worth it – or because the market allows it. Meaning there’s no real limit to what the sports public seems willing to pay to see the best in the world in their craft, whether through tickets or media revenue. And even as we see some cracks in the veneer, new revenue streams have sustained American professional leagues towards record payrolls and franchise valuations – and healthy allowances from cities and municipalities catering to their needs. But it’s also obvious that owners, at least at Fenway, extend their version of ruthless capitalism to the lowest paid. At the same time you’re bidding an extra 20 million to steal a starting pitcher from Baltimore, your shaving pennies from the work staff that will earn less in a lifetime than some players get in a weekend series. If you need an example of where American commerce is broken all under one roof, look no further.

Second, here’s another example of how AI will change how we live and earn, and faster than we think. Because Fenway Park started using AI to streamline the customer experience, employees make less. And just the beginning. So while I don’t know if AI can currently serve a soda and a hot dog, as soon as it can, I’m sure you’ll see it at Fenway. Which means that concession employees can expect even less leverage in their fight for a living wage so people can spend crazy money to watch millionaires play baseball. That’s probably on the mind of every union as they fight for the next contract they secretly hope isn’t the last. Of course, that goes way beyond sports and Fenway Park.

For now, I hope they strike a deal and get employees more of what they deserve. Until then, I’d suggest that fans bring a drink.

Keith Strudler is the Dean of the School of Communication and Media at Montclair State University. You can follow him at @KeithStrudler.

