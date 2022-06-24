© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions
Capital Region News
Midday Magazine

Bethlehem adopts new comprehensive town plan

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published June 24, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT
The plan addresses infrastructure, traffic, housing, transportation and services for residents
screenshot
/
townofbethlehem.org
The plan addresses infrastructure, traffic, housing, transportation and services for residents

The Bethlehem Town Board has adopted a new Comprehensive Plan.

Branded "Bethlehem Forward," the plan approved Wednesday defines a future for the Albany County community in 2035. Democratic Town Supervisor David VanLuven:

"This plan is the culmination of four years of collaborative work between community members, business leaders and town staff," said VanLuven. "The process included 10 community forums, 28 advisory committee meetings, three business leader forums and more all during the worst pandemic in a century. The result is a visionary plan that is bold and ambitious while also being pragmatic and focused on results."

VanLuven says the plan targets six principles: Interwoven Equity, Livable Built Environment, Harmony with Nature, Resilient Economy, Healthy Community, and Responsible Governance and Regionalism. He says these principles, working together, provide recommendations to address climate change and resiliency, aging in place, historic preservation, housing and transportation needs, support for agriculture and economic development, and strategies for a healthy community.

"Its principles, goals and recommendations stem from core community values and a vision that recognizes the many challenges we're facing now, and the growing challenges we will face in the many years to come," VanLuven said. "I've often said that in Bethlehem, we get things done. This plan gives us a dynamic roadmap to continue working successfully to support our town together well into the future."

VanLuven notes the plan was prepared with public engagement during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced new ways of accessing citizen input.

Town Board member Maureen Cunningham says the plan includes revising zoning regulations, improving transportation and protecting the environment.

"We really believe this is a forward thinking, forward looking document and vision that's inclusive of our 35,000 diverse residents in town," said Cunningham. "It's not an easy task, to get that vision of 35,000 residents, but I believe we achieved it through four years of collective hard work. And I believe this comprehensive plan holds on to the strong sense of community we have and the feeling of community that we love, while at the same time, giving us a blueprint for ensuring a healthier, thriving and sustainable community for years to come."

VanLuven says the plan was designed to refresh and provide a bold new vision and update priorities and strategies in light of changing conditions, new challenges, and experience gained implementing the 2005 plan.

"This is a good example of working collaboratively. You know, town residents working together," VanLuven said. "You know this, this has provided us a guide to move Bethlehem forward in a way that preserves our town's character, while also leaving our community a better and stronger place for our children and their children."

You can read the 2022 Comprehensive Plan HERE.

Tags

Capital Region News Town of BethlehemBethlehem Town Supervisor David VanLuven
Dave Lucas
Dave Lucas is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. Born and raised in Albany, he’s been involved in nearly every aspect of local radio since 1981. Before joining WAMC, Dave was a reporter and anchor at WGY in Schenectady. Prior to that he hosted talk shows on WYJB and WROW, including the 1999 series of overnight radio broadcasts tracking the JonBenet Ramsey murder case with a cast of callers and characters from all over the world via the internet. In 2012, Dave received a Communicator Award of Distinction for his WAMC news story "Fail: The NYS Flood Panel," which explores whether the damage from Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee could have been prevented or at least curbed. Dave began his radio career as a “morning personality” at WABY in Albany.
See stories by Dave Lucas
Related Content
Load More