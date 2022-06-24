Bethlehem adopts new comprehensive town plan

The Bethlehem Town Board has adopted a new Comprehensive Plan.

Branded "Bethlehem Forward," the plan approved Wednesday defines a future for the Albany County community in 2035. Democratic Town Supervisor David VanLuven:

"This plan is the culmination of four years of collaborative work between community members, business leaders and town staff," said VanLuven. "The process included 10 community forums, 28 advisory committee meetings, three business leader forums and more all during the worst pandemic in a century. The result is a visionary plan that is bold and ambitious while also being pragmatic and focused on results."

VanLuven says the plan targets six principles: Interwoven Equity, Livable Built Environment, Harmony with Nature, Resilient Economy, Healthy Community, and Responsible Governance and Regionalism. He says these principles, working together, provide recommendations to address climate change and resiliency, aging in place, historic preservation, housing and transportation needs, support for agriculture and economic development, and strategies for a healthy community.

"Its principles, goals and recommendations stem from core community values and a vision that recognizes the many challenges we're facing now, and the growing challenges we will face in the many years to come," VanLuven said. "I've often said that in Bethlehem, we get things done. This plan gives us a dynamic roadmap to continue working successfully to support our town together well into the future."

VanLuven notes the plan was prepared with public engagement during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced new ways of accessing citizen input.

Town Board member Maureen Cunningham says the plan includes revising zoning regulations, improving transportation and protecting the environment.

"We really believe this is a forward thinking, forward looking document and vision that's inclusive of our 35,000 diverse residents in town," said Cunningham. "It's not an easy task, to get that vision of 35,000 residents, but I believe we achieved it through four years of collective hard work. And I believe this comprehensive plan holds on to the strong sense of community we have and the feeling of community that we love, while at the same time, giving us a blueprint for ensuring a healthier, thriving and sustainable community for years to come."

VanLuven says the plan was designed to refresh and provide a bold new vision and update priorities and strategies in light of changing conditions, new challenges, and experience gained implementing the 2005 plan.

"This is a good example of working collaboratively. You know, town residents working together," VanLuven said. "You know this, this has provided us a guide to move Bethlehem forward in a way that preserves our town's character, while also leaving our community a better and stronger place for our children and their children."

You can read the 2022 Comprehensive Plan HERE.