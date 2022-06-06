City seeks applicants for cannabis legalization advisory board

The City of Albany is looking for members to serve on the Local Cannabis Advisory Committee.

Officials say individuals and groups interested in applying to be considered for the committee should submit a current resume along with a brief statement outlining their interest in joining the panel.

According to the city, applicants selected will help inform and shape cannabis regulations at the municipal level including the time, place, and manner of adult-use retail dispensaries and on-site consumption licenses, social equity, and protection of community health and safety.

Applications to join the advisory committee are due by June 15th. Applicants will be asked to conduct a brief interview with Mayor Kathy Sheehan’s office prior to their appointment to the advisory committee.

Applications may submitted by U.S. Mail or electronic email:

Office of Mayor Kathy Sheehan

Attn: Jasmine Higgins, Policy Analyst & Special Advisor

Room 102, City Hall, Albany, NY 12207

Tel: 518-434-5100 // email: localmarijuana@albanyny.gov