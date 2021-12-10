© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Capital Region News

Schenectady mayor opposes move by city council committee to opt out of marijuana business

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published December 10, 2021 at 8:42 AM EST
Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy
WAMC photo
/
by Dave Lucas
Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy

The city of Schenectady is moving to opt out of recreational marijuana sales.

The government operations committee of the Schenectady City Council agreed to opt out of sales Monday, joining Niskayuna and Glenville in spurning the new legal pot industry. Opting out of hosting recreational marijuana sales means the city would not receive its share of 4% sales tax revenue earmarked for local counties and municipalities. Democratic City Councilor Marion Porterfield says no one ever wants to lose revenue.

"It’s not like we're losing revenue, because we have not gotten the revenue," said Porterfield. "And we also have to wait, everything that comes with perhaps in that revenue, and are there going to be additional costs that we will have to incur as a result of any number of things, more enforcement, making sure that, that only the dispensaries that are open are the dispensaries that are currently selling. So there's a lot to look at. So we would need to weigh all sides of it, the revenue side versus the zoning of where it can be, and everything that goes with it. So I think that looking at the big picture is, you just don't want to look at one aspect of the picture."

Passed earlier this year, the state’s Marijuana Taxation and Regulation Act gives local municipalities until December 31st to pass a local law opting out of allowing dispensaries and cannabis lounges from opening within their jurisdictions. Municipalities that take no action are automatically opted in. Porterfield says the ones that opt out have the option to opt back in at a later date, and the council will again take up the matter in 90 days.

“Opting out means that the municipality has the opportunity to take a look at it, looking at the things they've mentioned in probably others, and hearing what the public has to say," Porterfield said. "We've had some public input, but just based on the amount that we had, since we decided that was going on the agenda, I'm sure there's a lot more people that have, want to have input. So gives us the opportunity to look at all of those things because then we also have the opportunity to opt back in, but you cannot do the opposite. If you if you let the clock run down and then you don't get an opt in. There is no opportunity to opt out.”

Democratic Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy was asked by WAMC about the committee’s move the next day. “Kind of late in the game and I would have preferred the council not go down that path, but we’ll just see how it plays out,” said McCarthy.

Porterfield said "I firmly believe we are making the right decision here. And, you know, again, it will give us time to make sure that that we've looked at every aspect of whether to allow cannabis lounges and dispensaries."

Tags

Capital Region NewsSchenectady Mayor Gary McCarthySchenectady Councilwoman Marion Porterfield
Dave Lucas
Dave Lucas is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. Born and raised in Albany, he’s been involved in nearly every aspect of local radio since 1981. Before joining WAMC, Dave was a reporter and anchor at WGY in Schenectady. Prior to that he hosted talk shows on WYJB and WROW, including the 1999 series of overnight radio broadcasts tracking the JonBenet Ramsey murder case with a cast of callers and characters from all over the world via the internet. In 2012, Dave received a Communicator Award of Distinction for his WAMC news story "Fail: The NYS Flood Panel," which explores whether the damage from Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee could have been prevented or at least curbed. Dave began his radio career as a “morning personality” at WABY in Albany.
See stories by Dave Lucas