Albany Community Police Review Board meets, continues to set policy approach

The Albany Community Police Review Board met virtually Thursday evening, continuing its effort to set policy and begin its work to close the rift between police and community.

Following a local law passed by the Common Council and signed by Democratic Mayor Kathy Sheehan earlier this year, a ballot measure approved by voters on Election Day gave the nine-member board expanded authority, including the ability to conduct its own independent investigations into complaints filed against police officers.

The panel continues to organize itself, "ironing out the details" as it begins to start exercising its investigative powers. Review board Chair Nairobi Vives:

“Larry Becker, a former board member, has agreed to come on in an advisory role to help in the training of our board and board members in general," said Vives, "... and to also help in some capacity with investigating some of the cases that we take on in the meantime, before we actually hire actual investigators and go into like full on investigative mode.”

Vives says Becker is coming on board to "help work out the kinks" and establish good communications between the panel and the Albany Police Department.

Police Commander Joshua Laiacona told panelists he is working on getting the board access to be able to electronically review cases.

“So when discussing that we have authorization to electronically release completed and approved cases, we're gonna figure out what that process will be, whether it be through email or some other way," Laiacona said. "And then moving forward, we're still in discussions on how we would approach ongoing investigations. That's something I'll be discussing with the administration above me, and also with corp[oration] counsel, on how we move forward with that.”

Vives says the board is also working on issuing an RFP for an administrative agency to assist it in the near future.

“There will be meetings in the coming year with ourselves, obviously and other community members and stakeholders to kind of, or to put together you know how this will work," Vives said. "There's a lot of things that need to be dissected, that will lead to changes in our bylaws and just changes to our overall structure. So those are some things that are to come for us.”

Vives adds content is being developed for the CPRB's website and community outreach is being organized.

“Once we get through the holiday season, and really start January off with a good start and just get to work on putting together what will be the new structure of our board," sadi Vives. "So this is like exciting times. It's new. Everyone is watching us, everybody. I think we have a lot of people rooting for us, I want to make sure that we focus on outreach and letting the community know since they had such a, you know, big part of making Local Law J happen, make sure we're keeping them updated.”

The panel meets again on January 13.