“The Lehman Trilogy” Is epic at The Rep

There are many reasons to attend “The Lehman Trilogy” which is at Capital Repertory Theatre through April 6. One is the powerful performances of three superior actors. Another is the focused direction of Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill. They are all in service of a text that is eloquent, compelling and even educational.

But most of all, I like this Capital Repertory Theatre production because it captures the true impact of theater. There is no other art form that can make the material feel as personal or as deeply emotional as does theater. Playing at the intimate downtown Albany space is an added bonus.

“The Lehman Trilogy” is an epic story that uses only three actors to trace three generations of the Lehman family. It tracks the Lehman brothers from 1844 when the oldest, Henry, first arrived in the United States. Two other brothers Emanuel and Mayer soon follow. We see their early success and ability to anticipate the country’s needs. They morph from merchants to cotton brokers, players in railroads, eventually bankers and ultimately international investors.

Clearly the history of the Lehman Brothers’ rise from immigrant status to that of a world power is one that parallels the economic growth of the United States. But, if you are searching for a moral, it might be that the company that was too big to fail, failed in 2008. Although the way we see the goals of the organization change from wanting to make a fair profit to greedy exploiters only interested in obscene wealth.

It is for individual audience members to decide whether to just enjoy the mesmerizing story on its own merits, or to think of it as a cautionary tale of a country also regarded as too big to fail.

Wisely, Mancinelli-Cahill makes the choice to tell the story. And tell the story she does. The pace is swift, but not too fast to overpower some intimate moments or others of importance. She also adds some needed humor. It is not only a relief from the drama, it helps humanize the characters.

Played on a sparse but ideal set designed by Brian Prather, it consists of only a table, two chairs and a lot of boxes —-that are always being moved. Supported by Camilla Tassi’s splendid projections, the combination provides dozens of locales. A gentle, but important, sound track is provided by the unobtrusive duo of Emily Mikesell and Fred Rose.

The cast is breathtaking. Kevin McGuire, a fan favorite at The Rep has never been better. As Henry he projects authority as he creates a stubborn man with a gifted mind. Playing the second generation genius, Philip, he is devastating as a prodigy lacking emotion. McGuire gets better with age as he makes every character his own.

Oliver Wadsworth is also familiar to area audiences. He was just in “A Sherlock Carl” at The Rep and appears regularly at Hubbard Hall in Cambridge and various Vermont theaters. I’ve never seen the actor deliver a bad performance. Too, I’ve never seen him better than in “The Lehman Trilogy.”

His gift is, that with a touch of humor he is able to humanize even the coldest of characters. Here he is ideal as the great compromiser Mayer and wonderful as another heir, the complex Bobby. His female roles are unforgettable.

The third actor is William Oliver Watkins, who appeared last season in “Sweat”. He was good, but that performance did not prepare me for his skill at playing so many varied, complex roles. He is most memorable as the hot headed Emanuel and the thug traders who eventually destroy the firm.

Individually the three actors are terrific. But is how they create an ensemble is what makes the play a treasure. Guided by Mancinelli-Cahill the trio create portraits out of sketches. One might complain about what is left out of the biographies or defining the characters as either good or evil. However, considering the play takes over three hours, more would be less. All I know for sure is I didn’t want the play to end.

The only sad note concerning this production is that it clearly shows what an important leader and cultural resource director Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill has been for this region. She is retiring as artistic-producer in September. If this were her final production she would be going out in a blaze of glory. Thankfully, she has the summer production of “Once”” to again remind us how much we will miss her.

“The Lehman Trilogy” continues at Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany through April 6. For tickets and schedule information go to attherep.org

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.