Albany Pro Musica finds Matthew Shepard at Troy Music Hall

On their website Albany Pro Musica offers a statement that reads “Voices Capturing the Human Spirit.”

On Sunday, March 9 at 3pm, the choral group offers “Finding Matthew Shepard,” at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall. It’s difficult to think of any story that better gives meaning to that phrase.

Matthew Shepard was a 21-year old youth who was brutally murdered in Wyoming in 1998. The reason? He was gay.

His death caused a national uproar and led to the passing of a national hate law. Two years later Teutonic Theatre Company developed a stage piece, “The Laramie Project” based on Shepard’s murder. It has become one of the most produced plays offered in the United States.

Concerning the Matthew Shepard murder, Albany Pro Musica artistic director Jose Daniel Flores-Caraballo calls it “a tragic, tragic story.”

Pointing to recent high profile attacks on transgendered individuals, he says, “It’s unthinkable that the same kinds of things are still going on.”

It’s his opinion why Matthew Shepard’s story should still be told. Too, he’s grateful that Albany Pro Musica can be an institution to tell it.

Flores-Caraballo is insistent that creating beautiful music is the organization’s priority. However, he adds, “We very intentionally create expectations beyond just listening. We mindfully create narratives in our programs that are relevant and meaningful.”

He continues saying, “It’s obvious that music can capture the human spirit every time. If you add a relevant narrative, the experience is very powerful.”

Another element of the concert that excites Flores-Caraballo is what he calls “the semi-staged” nature of the presentation.

He explains that he saw a production of “ The Laramie Project” in Philadelphia which inspired him to want to put the work, composed by Craig Hella Johnson, on the schedule.

That stage show dictated to him the importance of including elements of theater into Albany Pro Musica’s presentation.

He has obtained a professional director, Elliot Forrest, out of New York to add movement to presentation. There will be two narrators who inject reflective moments into the action. Individual soloists will represent Matthew, his mother and his father.

A choice, about which he is very excited, is having members of the company step out of the chorus to portray other characters in the story. “I think our audience will appreciate the individual talents of our chorus members when seen as solo performers,” he said, gushing with pride.

As for any concerns about a piece that tells a sad, tragic story being too dark for audiences to enjoy, Flores-Caraballo immediately rejects the thought. He argues the experience is uplifting with the finale bordering on joyful.

The story is told in three sections. The preamble introduces Matthew and describes him, in the composer’s words, “as a life force.”

The second part is termed “Passion.” It describes Shepard’s death and suffering. This section raises him to a mythic, tragic figure.

As a contrast to the first two parts which he calls “serious, poetic and moving,” the third part becomes energetic and uplifting.

This epilogue centers about the vibrant composition “All of Us.” Flores-Carabello says it is meant to show that the tragedy of Matthew Shepard affects us all.

With emotion creeping into his voice he says, “When we understand that - love will prevail.”

The climax becomes more moving with the use of a Community Chorus composed of members from various area choruses. They include college and high school students, members of the Gay Men’s Chorus and others.

They will be located upstairs in the balcony. This way, at the concluding moments, the audience will be surrounded by majestic music and singers raising their voices to celebrate unity and love for one another.

As Flores-Caraballo says, it will be an incredible, magical moment that teaches us not to despair, but honor and celebrate love.

For tickets and schedule information go to troymusichall.org

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.