“Life of Pi” at Proctors is a tale of survival and a search for meaning

On Tuesday, the visually splendid and sensitive “Life of Pi” opens at Proctors. It is a magical work that is almost subliminally touching. It’s a work that stimulates the imagination and touches the emotions.

A triple threat, it is material that won acclaim as a book, a film and now the stage.

“Pi” is a dramatic tale of survival combined with a young man’s search of spirituality. Perhaps most relevant to today, the work explores how an individual’s reality can adapt to the needs of the moment.

“Life of Pi” starts with an investigation of how a 16-year old Indian youth, Pi Patel, survived in a lifeboat for 227 days after the freighter he was on sank in the Pacific Ocean. He explains to authorities that his experience was shared by wild animals - created onstage by giant stick puppets representing a tiger, a zebra, an orangutan and a hyena.

According to their natures, the animals attack, kill and devour one another until the 450-pound Bengal tiger, named Richard Parker, establishes dominance. The tiger is then domesticated by the human, Pi.

Viewing the work allegorically, it asks if the actions of wild beasts were instead performed by humans, how natural would their behavior be? Like the original novel, the play touches on profound issues of religion versus spirituality, man versus nature, and the instinct for survival.

“The Life of Pi” originated as a novel by Canadian writer Yann Martel. Published in 2001, it quickly became a best seller, spending 61 weeks on the NY Times best seller list.

One of the appeals of the novel is that Martel was able to weave an exciting story of survival into a philosophical tale of search for self-discovery through a belief in God. It’s important to note that the spiritual nuances are broached not by preaching, but through debate and questioning.

It was made into a film by Ang Lee in 2012, which was a success at the box office and won four Academy Awards in 2013. They included best visual effects and best director. It lost the best film award to “Argo.” Go figure.

Of course, there was interest into converting it into a stage play. Thanks to shows like “The Lion King”, “War Horse” and the ability to make giant puppets acceptable to audiences, it opened in the West End of London in 2021. It won five Olivier Awards, including best play.

It had a long run before it transferred to the States, opening on Broadway In 2023. The acclaim was equal to that in London as it won four of the seven Tony Awards for which it was nominated. It won for lighting, scenic, sound and costume designs.

However, “Pi” is not solely a work that depends on tech. It operates on many levels. When presented on stage the combination of humor and the tensions of trying to survive make this an imaginative and moving experience.

If seen as an allegory for man’s search for spirituality, it can be experienced on a deeper level. Pi was raised as a Hindu, but an encounter with a Catholic priest left him fascinated by the life of Jesus. Too, the youth was influenced by Islam. These religions not only shaped Pi’s thoughts on man’s relationship to God, it affected his attitude towards animals as also being part of God’s plan.

As should be obvious by now, special effects are critical to the success to “Life of Pi.” However, this is not a small cast show. There are 18 actors in the production, including eight puppeteers. The combined creative elements alone establish “The Life of Pi” as a special experience. It’s at Proctors Tuesday through Sunday. For tickets and information go to atproctors.org.

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.