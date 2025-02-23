Playhouse Stage puts fun in the musical adaption of the cult film “Heathers"

“Heathers – the Musical”, which is playing at Cohoes Music Hall through March 9, defines why over the past several months the company has been, arguably, the most consistent and successful theater in the area.

Not only are their young performers extremely talented, the company produces work that is age-appropriate for the cast. They also select work that satisfies an adult crowd.

It makes for an interesting dynamic for “Heathers” which is a satire on the culture of the 1980s.

First offered 46 years ago, even the adults in the cast have but a cursory memory of the period. “Heathers” is being produced by Playhouse Stage and most the cast have trained at the organization’s Playhouse Stage Academy. This means the young cast understands the dynamics of high school bullying, but little about the era in which the show takes place.

The show’s choreographer is AshleySimone Kirchner, the Director of Education at the Academy . It is directed by Chuck Krause who teaches acting there. Each agrees about the need for the mostly youthful cast to have a grasp of the culture they are satirizing. One way in which they’ve been combining history lessons with show preparation is watching music videos from the era. Studying costume choices and having long discussions about the 80s adds to the process.

They both offered a generationally uncomfortable laugh as they described their other efforts to explain parts of the era to their young cast. Kirshner offered one example, telling how this generation, born to the existence of cell phones, can barely comprehend there was a time when phones were attached to a wall. Krause jumped in and joked, “We decided not to bring up rotary.”

They point out that such research is not only beneficial to the show, but it enhances their goal of creating well-rounded individuals. “We love to create popular shows”, says Krause. “But at the Academy we also measure success by how our students grow as individuals.”

He explained, that the organization prides itself on using private rehearsal spaces for the young performers because it provides a safe place to fail. “It encourages our performers to take risks and build trust with the directors,” he says. He believes this trust is what permits bold performances by the actors who own their portrayals.

Krause is magnanimous as he says the values students learn working with Playhouse Stage is applicable to all theater experiences. He points out working on a production teaches collaboration, trust, how to be present in the moment, and how to own one’s own choices. All of these are life-tools that lead to individual empowerment. It should go without saying - these attributes are of value to adults as well.

Krause insists that “Heathers” is an ideal show in which how a young female overcomes bullying and finds personal empowerment.

Perhaps. However the empowerment part is open to judgment. “Heathers” is a dark, hopefully comedic musical about a young girl who follows a dangerous path to her empowerment. The show is based on the 1989 cult film that starred Christian Slater and Winona Ryder. It’s about Veronica, a kind of misfit, who is unexpectedly invited to join the powerful high school clique of three girls - each named Heather. Disturbed by their bullying and cruel behavior, she leaves the group.

Angry, the Heathers try to ruin Veronica’s reputation. She and her mysterious boyfriend, the loner JD, retaliate. If Veronica was upset by the Heathers’ cruel behavior, JD takes revenge to a whole new level. Indeed, the company has posted trigger warnings, aimed at the very young, that include violence, sexual situations, assault and self-harm.

Krause acknowledges how the material can be mishandled. Indeed, he was disappointed when he first saw the stage adaptation. “It lost the campy feel that made the film a success,” he said. It’s his opinion that the Broadway production was played too serious. He says, “I don’t know anyone who saw the film that took offense over the exaggerated behavior of Veronica and JD. Most found them funny. We intend to bring back the fun.”

“Heathers- the Musical” produced by Playhouse Stage is at Cohoes Music Hall through March 9. For tickets and schedule go to playhousestage.org

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.