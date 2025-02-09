10 x 10 New Play Festival at Berkshire Stage aet to offer 100 Minutes of fun

I have certain benchmarks that signal winter is on the backside of the slope and spring is coming. And it’s not paying attention to a Pennsylvania groundhog.

This upcoming weekend Barrington Stage Company’s annual 10x10 New Play Festival is a far better measurement. It is the first show after Labor Day to make me think spring/summer instead of winter.

The format is simple. 10 original one act plays, none of which are longer than 10-minutes in length, are offered during an evening broken by an intermission. It doesn’t sound intriguing but the program somehow works its way into your psyche. The plays which are a mixture of comedy, romance and drama are clever and almost always enjoyable. And if one isn’t fun, in a few minutes another one takes center stage.

The history of the show says that when one story is particularly good, the writer can develop it into a full-length play. That was the case with “Boca” by Jessica Provenz. At the 10x10 Festival in 2019, it was a short bit about the extreme lengths a couple of women living in a retirement community would go to get attention from an available man.

When it next appeared on the BSC schedule in 2021, it was a full-length play using a series of scenes involving several members of the retirement community. Yes, the original segment was included in the enlarged version. It later played in several regional theaters including Florida Rep, (naturally) and locally at Curtain Call Theatre in Latham.

This year, Provenz has another play in the festival. “Forever is a Very Long Time” is about a couple of penguins in a zoo hooking up during mating season. Making it more comical the penguins have an audience and a zoo keeper giving a running commentary.

Despite the comic premise, I don’t see the playwright expanding this work into scenes about the mating habits of cold climate creatures.

The themes of other works revolve about weddings, strangers meeting in airports, people reuniting years after their senior prom, a road trip that has trouble getting out of the driveway, mothers, daughters, grandchildren and life choices. There is even a comedy about death.

Though many sound provocative, few plays are written with the thought of enlarging the material. Nor should they be. The works are written to provide 10 minutes of entertainment and thought, and they do. On a personal level attending these short pieces of theater for the past 13 years has always provided a pleasant day or evening filled with surprises and warmth.

Another dimension that adds to the fun is that all the characters in the 10 plays are performed by just 6 actors. They mix and match so the performers get to play many different characters in various combinations. The idea is to be able to play characters in their 20s, their 40s and as seniors. And, well, as we already know, two cast members will get to play a couple of penguins.

There are three actors who are veterans of the format; Peggy Pharr Wilson, Robert Zukerman and Matt Healy. The other three are newbies who add variety to the experience. The two directors are BSC’s Artistic Director Alan Paul and longtime participant Matt Penn.

The actors are amazing and the direction clever. It takes skill to move an audience almost to tears in 10 minutes. Also, it isn’t easy to generate full-throated laugher in the same length of time. And, it’s impressive when writer and actor combine to create a memorable character portrait of a person, given any length of time.

You can expect all of the above at Barrington Stage Theatre in Pittsfield MA between Thursday, February 12 and March 9. For tickets and schedule go to barringtonstage.org

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.