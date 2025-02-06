A dazzling “A Few Good Men” at Cohoes Music Hall

“A Few Good Men” opened on Broadway in 1989. The stellar production playing at the Cohoes Music Hall through Sunday shows that the play written by Aaron Sorkin is still compelling storytelling.

The now-famous writer was only 28 when this, his first play, was produced. I would guess, that now at 62, Sorkin would write a tighter, less talky work. Indeed, he fixed several minor problems when he created the screenplay for the 1992 film version.

Even if there are moments where “A Few Good Men” shows its age, strong acting and direction keeps the military courtroom drama moving and interesting. It’s hard to believe that so much exposition can be offered in the first act and still take only an hour.

This work produced by Creative License and directed by its co-founder Aaron Holbritter has a cast of 16.

Holbritter has done the impossible and gotten flawless performances from each and every actor. This is a work in which every character is developed in a manner that adds nuance to the entire production. And, no one tries to steal a scene.

The leads are superb. Tom Templeton plays the part of Lt. Daniel Kaffee, a Navy lawyer given a case based on the assumption that he will take a plea bargain and the murder of a young marine will go unnoticed. Templeton is amazing in the role.

He is believable as a corporate type who is willing to go along to get along. Indeed, he makes the less-than-dedicated officer-lawyer charming.

When he decides to go to trial Templeton does not lose the essence of the character. Instead, without discarding the man’s less-positive traits, he permits Kaffee to ease into a determined lawyer eager to bring down a tainted system.

By play’s end, Templeton has created a man we respect, even knowing his future practice is serving those at country clubs than those who live in a ghetto.

Meaghan Rogers is also strong in the role of Joanne Galloway, the female officer from Judge Advocate General’s Corps who goads Kaffee into doing the right thing.

Rogers is marvelous in showing her strong sense of self, even as a person whose gender limits her authority. She is shrewd, smart and willing to play second fiddle to have justice served.

Chris Urig is ideal as Sam Weinberg in the best-buddy role. His main function is to serve as a sounding board for Kaffee, and Urig does it effortlessly.

However, it’s not the relationships between the good guys that makes “A Few Good Men” taut drama. It’s the upending of Colonel Jessep that gives the play its tension and moral center.

Shawn Morgan gives a powerful performance as the man who reeks of power in an institution that thrives on unquestionable loyalty. Morgan easily establishes the man’s authority, ego and blind loyalty to the Marine Corps.

He quickly establishes the character as a narcissist who asks loyalty, without showing any to his staff, especially his religious fanatic aide, Kendrick.

Ian LaChance is terrific capturing Kendrick’s devotion to god, the corps and Jessep. All while covering up the murder of a misfit marine.

The portrayals of both men bring attention to the subtext of the plot. They raise the question of when does unquestioned loyalty become dangerous?

Technical support is equal to the onstage work. Maya Krantz’s lighting is perfect, the simple uncredited set design with a huge American flag as a backdrop gives director Holbritter a clean performing space which he uses wisely.

Holbritter helps his own cause by designing a number of sound elements that add tension to the work.

If there is such a thing as must see local theater “A Few Good Men” at Cohoes Music Hall is that work. It plays Friday to Sunday. For tickets and schedule information go to cohoesmusichall.org

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

