ASO challenges audiences with “Forgiveness”

It might sound odd for a theater critic to say that an afternoon spent at an Albany Symphony Orchestra was among the best 2 1/2 hours he’s spent in a theater in a long time.

But it was. Last weekend’s concert was a theater-lovers dream as well an afternoon of beautiful music.

Part of that might have something to do with the acoustical perfection of the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall.

Too, the program was heavy on the work and influences of “can’t miss” Beethoven, which the ASO performed splendidly.

Indeed, the programming by ASO’s Music Director, David Allen Miller, who also conducted the orchestra, was constructed to win the heart of any theater fan.

FATE NOW CONQUERS by young composer Carlos Simon was a vivacious opener. Inspired by a quote from Homer’s “Iliad” found by the composer in Beethoven’s journal the work is both contemplative and exciting. It was thrilling on its own, yet served as an ideal place-setter for what was to follow.

That was the powerful spoken-word piece FORGIVENESS. Composed by Daniel Roumain with lyrics written and delivered by Marc Bamuthi Joseph, it was a powerful, enlightening and beautifully presented piece of musical theater.

It was also dangerous. Yes, Miller has cultivated an audience eager for new works by living composers who create work that is as intellectually engaging as well as emotionally satisfying.

However, there are always subscribers and donors in any art form who do not want social commentary intruding on their relaxation. But Miller offered it anyway. Bravo.

It’s especially important as tomorrow a new administration takes over the White House. There is no question that the arts, public radio and various forms of media will have federal grant money reduced or eliminated.

It is critical that arts organizations continue to program challenging, thoughtful work that does not cringe from offending segments of their audiences.

In FORGIVENESS, Joseph dominated the stage delivering painful truths about society, politics and religion.

On the subject of forgiveness itself, Joseph asks of God, “How do I forgive myself, if I forgive that person?” Joesph, a Black man born in Haiti, doesn’t deny offering forgiveness; he wisely explains how difficult it is to do.

On community, he declared worker bees do not serve the Queen, they serve the hive.

He compared the rational of the January 6 2021 uprising at the Capital to the Haitian belief in voodoo. It’s based on superstition and fear rather than rational thought.

As for Washinton, DC he called the artists there politicians and the politicians skilled performance artists.

Roumains’ accompanying music often seemed like underscoring, but it was more. It set a mood that ideally supported the words and often took flight on its own to add majesty to common sense observations. It might not endure as stand alone music, but for the purpose of collaboration it is ideal.

For those who prefer true classics - the second half of the program more than satisfied with Beethoven’s Sixth Symphony, PASTORIAL.

My ability to find imagery in most classical pieces is equal to my ability to look at a night sky and pick out a constellation.

I can’t find Ursa Minor let alone Ursa Major. The Littler Dipper is about all I can identify. But, while searching the night sky, I am in awe of its beauty, vastness and the insignificance of human endeavors.

This is how I felt during the amazingly serene PASTORAL. It was written as Beethoven’s homage to nature. And, if I didn’t understand every musical image during the performance, at the piece’s conclusion I totally understood my deceased wife’s joy in receiving seed catalogues during the winter months.

It moved me in more ways than I can express.

My experience with the ASO reenforces why, on occasion, we have to leave our comfort zone in the arts to try different experiences. Beauty and wisdom can be found in every art form.

This coming weekend the Saratoga Schenectady Symphony Orchestra performs Friday January 24 Universal Preservation Hall on Saturday January 25 at Proctors.

The next ASO concert is at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall Valentine’s Weekend February 15-16.

