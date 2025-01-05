Best of theater for 2024

The start of a new year is when most people make resolutions. Critics make lists. One of those is the annual chore of compiling a list of the best shows for the past year.

Until someone can effectively defines “best” the task is impossible. For one thing, no one sees everything, which presents an immediate flaw.

Another issue is “best” is subjective. You can appreciate the quality of a show, yet forget it immediately on leaving the theater. Should you, for instance, consider a brilliant production of a bad play?

And, why is it usually 10? Rule breaker that I wish I were, I am going out on a limb and pick an even dozen. I’m including 12 shows on my list. Hah

The basis for shows being on this list is the fondness I have for the experience while reviewing the titles of all the shows I attended. Following are the shows I’d like to see again.

Overall, 2024 was a very good, if not spectacular, year. As in most years there were some shows that stood out. Some because they were so good. Others, much fewer, because they were so bad. Most were in the middle of those two - good without being memorable.

Looking at bodies of work, three organizations had very good years. None better than Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, MA. It would be possible to claim every one of their productions as “best of”. Instead, we’ll give Alan Paul best artistic director for 2024.

Indeed, I’m expanding my list from “Top Ten” to “Even Dozen” because I could not decide if their productions of “La Cage aux Folles” or “Next to Normal” was the best show of the year. Therefore, I call it a tie.

The company was one of the first regional theaters to produce the 2024 Pulitzer Prize-winning “Primary Trust.” An excellent production that found all the poignancy in the writing.

Capital Repertory Theatre also had a good 2024. “Sweat” made the list, and “Seared” came very close. The difference is the material. “Sweat” is an important play touching on contemporary social issues. “Seared” was a very good production of a play that likely will have a short shelf life.

Another strong work at The Rep was “A Sherlock Carol”. They did as good as a playwright might hope for, with a work that is more difficult than it looks. And “Beautiful” offered a lovely night with this contemporary jukebox musical.

The third area group with an excellent year was Playhouse Stage Company. With an extremely talented young company they took two familiar shows and made them seem fresh.

“Legally Blonde” was an exciting show held together by perfect execution and great choreography. The musical version of “A Christmas Story” made overly familiar material seem “new and improved.” It was by far, the best holiday show of the year.

Ironically, Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill has earned a reputation for cutting-edge new plays. For the second consecutive year they make the list for an insightful production of a classic, Chekhov’s “Uncle Vanya.”

Rarely would a revival of an 86-year old drama seem exciting, but an innovative production of the 1938 play “Abe Lincoln in Illinois” is one of the boldest works to be included on the list. Lincoln was played by two African-American Actors and one white woman. And, without changing a word of dialogue it brought surprisingly fresh insight to Lincoln’s vision for America.

“Guys and Dolls” is an unusual choice to be offered by an opera company. However, Opera Saratoga in Saratoga needs no defense of its fresh, youthful production. It proved classics are classic for a reason.

Another Saratoga Springs production made its way to the Top 10. Despite problems with the scenic design, the on stage work for “The Humans” demanded it be included. It was a bright spot for Home Made Theatre, whose financial woes detracted from their work on stage.

“The Minutes,” a terrific look at how easy it to corrupt local politics played at Albany Civic Theatre this year. It was perfectly cast and expertly directed as it covered some sinister deeds with comedy. Good theater!

The final show on the list just happens to be the only lighthearted production to be honored. “Native Gardens” at Curtain Call Theatre in Latham got every laugh in the script. But it also found the social significance in the situation.

There were a number of pleasant, well-acted shows at the Latham venue, but “Native Gardens” had it all – great scenery, many laughs, excellent acting and direction, and most of all a point of view.

2025 will be a challenging year for theater, and the arts as a whole. I hope all titles in the best of 2025 are as good as is 2024.

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

