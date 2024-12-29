New Year’s Eve offers entertainment choices

Now that last minute Christmas shopping is finished, it’s time to make last minute plans for New Year’s Eve.

Good luck trying to get a restaurant reservation. But don’t despair, there are some great alternatives to dining out.

If you prefer being with groups of people and having a choice from a variety of entertainments then Saratoga New Year’s Eve is designed for you.

It’s a revised form of First Night, the event that filled downtown with more than 50 choices of entertainment. With the purchase of a button you gained entrance to any event. A problem was with 10,000 buttons sold long lines were outside every venue. And, in truth, not all the entertainment was worth a wait in the cold.

With Saratoga New Year’s Eve, less is more. There are four major venues: City Center, Universal Preservation Hall, Putnam Place and Cafe Lena.

Ben Folds is the attraction at City Center, with several groups also at the venue as opening acts.

It all starts 5 pm at Ellsworth Plaza with a free outdoor concert by local band, Tops of Trees. That concert is followed by a fireworks display.

As with First Night, one admission is good for all venues. Entertainment starts at 6:30 and most go until about 10.

If you’d rather spend New Year’s Eve laughing - First Night of Funny is available at three area venues. The concept is to have four professional comics deliver their best 20 minute set. It’s timed so people get out early to go home or continue partying.

The shows at Cohoes Music Hall in Cohoes and the Charles Wood Theatre in Glens Falls are at 4 and 7 pm. There is only one show at the main stage of Proctors in Schenectady. It is at 8pm.

Those who prefer some whimsy might prefer to be at Steamer No 10 in Albany. There, Byron Nilsson and Malcolm Kogut offer their annual show that features clever and often obscure songs. They worship at the altar of Flanders & Swan, Tom Lehrer, Cole Porter.

The night is titled “Deja Eww” with the subtitle “How Bad Could It Actually Get?” So be prepared for songs with titles like”Your Friendly Liberal Neighborhood KKK” and “We’ll All Be Together When We Go.” It’s 90-minutes of one-of-a-kind entertainment that starts at 7 pm.

Should you be one of those people who celebrate the new year on New Year’s Day, check out the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall. At 3pm January 1, the Berkshire Bach Society presents “The Six Brandenburg Concertos”.

This is the first offering of the iconic series since the pandemic. Thus a 30 year tradition continues.

There will also be performances at the Academy of Music in North Hampton, MA at 7pm December 30. Another program follows on December 31 at 6pm at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, MA.

Whatever you choose, make it a Happy New Year.

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

