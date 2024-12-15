Traditions in music, theater and dance thrive Locally

The holiday season is filled with tradition. Some are developed within a family and others are handed down from generation to generation. And, some continue over the centuries.

It’s difficult to think of a more significant local tradition than the “Melodies of Christmas” which is at Proctors in Schenectady, Thursday through Sunday December 22.

This is the 45th year for the holiday-themed variety show, which is produced by television station CBS 6. It features the Empire State Youth Orchestra and the Melody Chorale. And what would an annual celebration be without a visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus? They and several other guests will appear every night.

Beyond offering a warm night of holiday comfort, “Melodies of Christmas” is a charitable event for the Melodies Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders at Albany Med. To date, the event has raised over $10 million dollars for the hospital. That’s the epitome of the Christmas Spirit.

45 years might seem a long time but it’s very little when you realize how long some of our cherished entertainments have been around. “The Nutcracker” was first performed in 1892 and this season it has been produced by six different local companies.

There is still a chance to see the family friendly ballet. The Grand Kiev Ballet offers it at the Palace Theatre in Albany on Thursday and Friday, December 19-20. Saratoga Youth Ballet presents it at the University of Albany Performing Arts Center Saturday and Sunday, December 21-22.

It’s almost impossible to consider the holiday season without music. Not only have our traditional pop songs been around for decades, a lot of classical composers have created work we still appreciate at the holidays.

A number of those classics - like Johann Sebastian Bach’s “A Christmas Oratorio,” composed in 1734 - will be on this weekend’s Albany Symphony’s holiday program. The concert which is at Troy Savings Music Hall this Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon will also include two pieces by Mozart and a work by Antonio Vivaldi.

Is there any piece of literature more closely associated with the holidays than Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” which was first published in 1843? Not in this area. Indeed, there are still several productions of different versions of the timeless story available locally.

A traditional version of the classic tale of redemption is at Berkshire Theatre Group in Stockbridge, MA. A six actor production is at Curtain Call Theatre in Latham.

A hybrid of sorts, “A Sherlock Carol”, concludes its run at the Rep on December 22. A mashup between Sherlock Holmes and Scrooge is charming fun that defines the spirit of redemption.

There is also a modern holiday classic playing the area. The film “A Christmas Story” has been pleasing families since 1983. It was successfully adapted for the stage and now there is a delightful musical version. The charming “A Christmas Story - the Musical” is presented by Playhouse Stage at Cohoes Music Hall through Sunday, December 22.

There is no set length of time for an event to transition into a tradition. But, returning to Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs there are two shows that are annual favorites that remind us that the holidays are honored by all types of musical forms.

“The Gibson Brothers North Country Christmas” this year, again, plays the venue on Saturday, December 21. It’s a mix of bluegrass and country that will make Saratoga Springs seem like Nashville at the holidays.

Also returning for another year is “It’s a Jazzy Christmas.” The work features traditional holiday songs played in an upbeat manner. It features the songbook of Vince Guaraldi. If you aren’t aware of Guaraldi’s musical style, he created the music for all the Charlie Brown TV specials. It plays in Saratoga on Friday, December 20. The following night, Saturday December 21, it plays the GE Theatre of Proctors.

There are many shows that are associated with the nostalgia of past holidays. And that’s good and comforting. However, it’s never too late to start a new tradition. There are many local events at churches, fraternal halls and libraries that can make you reflect on the reasons we celebrate this time of year.

Look around. Try something new. Take the family. It’s a time of reflection and love. Find a moment and create a memory.

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.