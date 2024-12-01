“A Sherlock Carol” a holiday delight at The Rep

Capital Repertory Theater has opened its holiday show, “A Sherlock Carol.” The title begs the question, “does a Sherlock Holmes mystery have anything to do with the holidays, let alone the Charles Dickens story ‘A Christmas Carol’”?

It does if it includes Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and a journey from despair to joy. But true to its title, it is a Sherlock Holmes mystery.

Holmes must solve a mysterious death, a missing diamond and deal with a former love interest. Plus, on Christmas Eve he must find a reason to continue solving crimes. The famed detective is in the midst of existential despair. Once his nemesis Professor Moriarty died at Reichenbach Falls in Switzerland, Holmes feels he no longer has a purpose in life. In “A Sherlock Carol” it is Holmes that needs to examine his life to find the will to live a productive existence.

Not only is “A Sherlock Carol” a mash up of iconic fictional characters, it is a serious attempt to look at redemption and still be a comedy. It’s a daunting challenge that works. “A Sherlock Carol” is not roll-in-the aisles funny; but there are broad smiles and knowing laughs aplenty. Because it’s the holiday season, let’s call it mirth-filled.

Part of the comedy comes from some two dozen characters played by six actors. It’s a delight to see the sensational Oliver Wadsworth create a serious and loyal Dr. Watson and soon thereafter transform into the devious, garrulous housekeeper Mrs. Dilber. Too, Brenny Campell plays a pompous and clueless Inspector Lestrade then all of a sudden become a flirtatious Martha Cratchit, whose deductive talents match those of Holmes.

There are moments when the situation seems forced, and the humor silly - but overall, cleverness rules. Indeed it’s fun to see Holmes’ deductive logic at work when he reveals the history of a man he never met. That man is Tiny Tim, who is now an adult, a doctor and serving the poor. He comes to Holmes asking him to solve a mystery about his beloved benefactor Ebenezer Scrooge.

Once he decides to accept the case “the game is afoot.” He visits people who knew Scrooge well. Of course, they are all characters from “ A Christmas Carol,” so it becomes a reunion of sorts for our favorite holiday characters. Too, he has a meeting with a past lover Countess Morcar. She is vivaciously played by Yvonne Perry who also impresses as Mary, the sickly wife of Watson.

Most of the first act is clever explosion, which director Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill keeps flowing with active staging and swift pacing. The production takes but a swift two hours, including an intermission.

In the second act, without losing any of the pace, Mancinelli-Cahill permits several quiet moments which find depth in playwright Mark Shanahan’s writing. Particularly impressive and moving is David Girard who plays the spirit of Scrooge and takes Holmes on a journey similar to his own. It’s a splendid passage.

Indeed splendid is a good description for Christopher Douglas Ryan’s portrayal of Holmes. He initially does the impossible by making a man who is overwrought by nature and makes him even more overwrought by circumstances. All without making him look foolish or weak. This sets up a transformation that is as celebratory as is Scrooge’s in “ A Christmas Carol.”

Also important in the show is Avery Whitted as the adult Tiny Tim, who makes an impressive debut at the Rep. Easily overlooked are the contributions of Bella Villanueva who has fun with many smaller roles.

Not so easily overlooked are the great production aspects of the show. Costume designs by Howard Kaplan are gorgeous. Rob Denton’s lighting creates perfect moods throughout the evening and Nora Marlow Smith’s open and versatile set is ideal for Mancinelli-Cahill’s ghost-like staging.

“A Sherlock Carol” is not a profound piece of literature, but it sure will put you in the Christmas spirit. It plays through December 22 and is a true treat for fans of both Charles Dickens and Arthur Conan Doyle.

“A Sherlock Carol” plays at The Rep in Albany until December 22. For tickets and schedule information go to attherep.org

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.