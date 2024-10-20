Six weeks of funny starts this week

Do you like to laugh? If so, this is your opportunity. Between now and November 23, 13 comedy shows will be at various local venues over a six week period.

Four of the 13 are at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall. Two are at the Palace in Albany, five at the Egg and one is at Proctors.

The big night is this Friday, October 25, when Jon Stewart, the former host, and current Monday night host of The Daily Show is at the Palace Theatre in Albany. Having the unabashedly political Stewart in town less than two weeks before the presidential election is a don’t miss event.

That is unless you prefer the more observational gentle humor offered by one of the best in the business. In that case, you might rather want to be at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall. That’s when Paula Poundstone will be generating laughter the same night.

The coincidence is a wonderful look at contrasting styles. Poundstone is an old school comic. She’s clean, witty and is wonderful when interacting with an audience who adores her. Anyone who listens to “Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me” on Public Radio realizes her quick wit.

On the other hand, Stewart is contemporary in his use of language - f-bombs fly. But they are used as adjectives not verbs - and they add intensity to his hectoring of what he sees as the dumb, arrogant ruling class.

Stewart always makes me think of the court jesters, or fools, in the plays of Shakespeare. He spouts truth in ways that make you both laugh and think.

But there are many more respected names in the world of comedy coming to the area. For instance Craig Ferguson, the host of Late Late Night with Craig Ferguson for ten years is at the Egg on October 27. A couple of weeks later on November 23, the genial, frank and funny Boston comic Brian Regan has two shows at the Albany venue.

In between the two appearances, David Cross is there on November 9. Perhaps best known to the public-at-large for his work as Tobias in “Arrested Development,“ Cross is a legend in the world of stand up. To call him “edgy” is the height of understatement.

Joy Koy’s appearance at the Palace on November 15 is labelled the Just Being Koy Tour. Perhaps it should be The Redemption Tour.

Koy was one of the hottest comics in the business. So hot he was invited to host the Golden Globes on national tv earlier this year. That much- maligned performance nearly ruined his reputation. He’s back touring in a format that will highlight his talent.

Also in the area are comics who lack a national presence. You might not know them well, but the subtitles of their show might give you an idea of what to expect.

My favorite is the November 17 appearance of Nick Swardson at the Egg. He also goes by the name Toilet Head. Hmm.

On November 13, Steve Solomon is at TSBMH with the “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m in Therapy” tour. All that’s missing from that title is the sound of a rim shot.

“The Eddie B’ Teacher’s Only Comedy Tour” at TSBMH on November 2, not only prepares you for the type of schoolmarm humor to expect, it is an example of today’s path to comedy success.

Once upon a time it was comedy clubs leading to a spot on a national late night talk shows that was the pathway to success. Today it’s podcasts or reels on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Tick Tock and YouTube.

Eddie B on November 2, gained his celebrity through short videos. Drew Lynch who is at the Egg the following night, November 3, has a YouTube channel. Bob Marley, at Proctors November 21, has a large internet presence.

And there are a couple of events that resist being defined. “Carboneri: Lies on Stage” at TSBMH on November 22 is a mix of magic and comedy.

Michael Carboneri is best known as a prankster of the highest order. For five years he had a high tech version of “Hidden Camera” run on TruTv. Now he relies on charm, humor and magic to engage audiences.

Matt Matthews, who is on the mainstage of Proctors October 25 is a hot ticket. He’s the third headliner to be making funny that night.

Matthews gained fame as a boudoir photographer and turned to stand-up comedy. He specializes in crowd work and has a delivery that disguises his scathing humor. You might describe his style as down-home-gay-farm boy.

If you like comedy, the next few weeks offers something for everyone taste.

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

