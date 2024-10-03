Ping Pong in Schenectady makes for great fun at Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill

It might seem a huge leap to compare the two- person comedy “ChipandGus” with the work of Shakespeare.

However, if you consider that one of the appeals of Shakespeare’s comedies is that they brilliantly mix low-comedy with high intellect, then there is a clear connection.

“ChipandGus” is a wildly smart play that is as entertaining as it is comically performed. Offered at Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill through Sunday it is one of a kind theatre that the company is noted for producing.

Indeed, because the basic word-play humor in the production is offset by what might be thought of as high-brow ideas, there is a temptation to do a version of “mansplaining.” You know, like pompously thinking, “ I got the references to Greek mythology, classical music, grammar and philosophy, but I’m not sure everyone else will.”

Of course, that type of thinking is hog wash. No one has to fully understand baseball to enjoy the Abbott and Costello bit, “Who’s on First?” This is not an elitist work. Indeed, the laughs from all parts of the audience on opening night proved this is a comedy for all.

Yes, it is funny. However, it’s the relationship between the two men that is the center of the play’s success. The laughs are window dressing meant to show the isolation of both men. “ChipandGus” says it’s impossible to spend a couple of hours with a person on a regular basis without the individuals developing a bond beyond their purpose of meeting.

Chip and Gus both teach at a small college in Schenectady, and the local references to familiar places adds another layer of fun to the work. Actually, about 2016, while in its developmental stage, it did play at a small space within the Proctors complex.

After 90-minutes of hearing their banter, arguments and truth-telling, as well as watching countless little orange balls pass over a net, you see that as different as they might seem, their similarities bond them.

It defines loneliness as not having regular contact with a kindred spirit.“ChipandGus” says the more a person has a unique personality or an interest that isolates them from the mainstream of society, the greater is that need.

This makes it a play about athletes, actors, activists and all who spend time in their own special worlds - just like ping pong players or stamp collectors.

Adding to this is the fun conceit of the play, which is having the two actors actually play ping pong throughout the evening.

Playing ping pong is more than a gimmick. Though the playing is more volleying than competition, the pace, sound and varying intensity of action works like a metronome giving the play a palatable heartbeat.

It is impressive to see two solid actors delivering lines while swinging paddles, all the time creating characters without deviating from the script. More to the point, both create wonderfully ignominious characters. Chip is a rigid traditionalist. If the truth of Aristotle or the power of Beethoven was created centuries ago, to him there is little reason to search for more. John Ahlin has played Shakespeare’s errant Knight, Falstaff, 15 times and the characteristics of the comical but tragic rascal seep into his portrayal of Gus. And that’s a good thing.

As Chip, Christopher Patrick Mullen is his opposite. An intense individual, he has a taste for the dangerous. His musical compositions are as contemporary as they are baffling. He appears the master of self-inflicted sabotage.

Though highly original, “ChipandGus” does have its influences. Like Tom Stoppard’s “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead” it captures the existentialistic dread of Shakespeare’s minor characters. In much the same way, the two characters have a kinship to Samuel Beckett’s tramps in “Waiting for Godot”.

But too, it seems like a prequel to Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple.” I guess you could say, it has something for everyone.

“ChipandGus” is at Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill until Sunday, October 6. For tickets and schedule go to bridgestreettheatre.org

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.