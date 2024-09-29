“Primary Trust” at Barrington Stage Company is a powerful play about learning to live life

Barrington Stage Company is ending its sensational 30th season with yet another extraordinary production.

“Primary Trust,” the 2024 winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, is excellent theater that shouldn’t be missed.

Because the play must be experienced on an emotional level to be fully appreciated, it is a difficult task to do justice to its value with mere words.

This is especially true because the essence of the work is about a lonely man who gradually learns how to deal with his lack of emotions.

More accurately, Kenneth has to admit he has emotions and needs to learn how to cope with them in order to feel part of a bigger world.

He lives in Cranberry, NY, a small town 40 miles this side of Rochester. He is one of the few Black residents of the town. Age 38, he’s worked at a small second-hand bookstore for 20 years, ever since he was placed there by Social Services.

His mother’s death, when he was only 8, has scarred him deeply. He has no social life, spending every night taking advantage of the two-for-one Mai Tai drink specials at Wally’s, a tacky Tiki Bar.

There he meets with his only friend, Bert. They laugh, joke around and have fun together. The problem is Bert exists only in Kenneth’s mind. To others, Kenneth is this loner who sits in a corner getting drunk and talking to himself.

When the bookstore has to close Kenneth must participate in life, get a job, deal with other people and make friends with people who actually exist.

Somehow, someway, from this zero of a man playwright Eboni Booth creates a character who is vulnerable, decent and stronger than he seems. Though Kenneth has none of the armor needed to exist in the real world, he faces his daily changes in a way that is inspiring.

Kenneth is a lost soul in a confusing world, but one who never appears a helpless victim. His innocence is his strength and even in his most fragile moments he accepts responsibility for his behavior.

This is a person who has little in common with anyone else, but embodies all of us.

Kenneth’s life is deeply touching, thanks to a superb, heartfelt performance by Justin Weaks. The actor clearly defines the solitude in which the man exists, but when he speaks to the audience in direct address he becomes eloquent, wise and endearing.

Weaks is able to tenderly capture the sadness of the man’s life while showing him to be worthy of more.

Supporting roles are also well-done. Kyle Haden as the imaginary Bert is a confident and wise counselor to Kenneth.

C. David Johnson plays Kenneth’s two bosses. As the owner of the bookstore and as manager of Primary Trust Bank he is an encouraging mentor.

Playing numerous members of Wally‘s waitstaff and bank customers, Hilary Ward has a lot of onstage fun. However, as the waitress Corina she shines as Kenneth’s new best friend.

Director Jennifer Chang expertly keeps the play moving and offers, with astounding clarity, a 90-minute work filled with insight and a powerful range of emotional moments.

The choice of Baron E. Pugh’s barren set design that has specific set pieces move on and off stage at first seems distracting. But as scene after scene takes place, it becomes an ideal choice to reflect the emptiness of Kenneth’s existence.

The same is true with Salvador Zaria’s sound design. The constant bell ringing to signal a scene’s end is initially disturbing until it becomes another character in the play.

There are many good reasons to see “Primary Trust”; not the least of which is to see part of your own life’s story told by someone totally unlike you.

“Primary Trust” continues at Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, MA, until October 13. For tickets and schedule information go to barringtonstageco.org

