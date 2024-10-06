“The Weir” at Berkshire Theatre Group is excellent preparation for Halloween

“The Weir” is playing at Berkshire Theatre Group closes on October 27. If ever there was a play to put you in the mood for Halloween it’s “The Weir.”

No, it doesn’t have chainsaws, strange creatures poised to devour the population, or a creepy figure who scares young girls. “The Weir” is more psychological in its approach to terror.

It was written by Irish playwright Conor McPherson in 1997. Yet, it is a play that is as contemporary as is a pumpkin spice latte. The story, or rather the four stories told in the work are riveting and timeless. Each is about a probable encounter with a supernatural being.

It opens as three friends meet in a pub in an isolated section of Ireland. Jack (Sean Bridgers) is a bitter, past-middle-aged man. Jim, (Joey Collins), who is about the same age, is a sometimes hired workman in Jack’s garage and the town handyman. He is a bit slow of mind.

Brendan (Philip Themio Stoddard) is the bartender, who operates the pub as an extension of his home. He’s younger and single, as are the other two men. He is having land issues with his sisters.

After some idle expositional chat between the three, the wealthy businessman Finbar (Harry Smith) enters with Valerie (Stephanie Jean Lane). She’s an attractive 30ish woman.

She is from Dublin, where Finbar established his business empire and is renting a home a few miles from the tavern. The flashy Finbar claims to be introducing her to the countryside . However, it is suspected that the married man is having an affair with Valerie.

As local history is discussed, three of the men - Jack, Finbar and Jim, each tell a spooky tale that might involve a supernatural figure. Valerie, who keeps pace drinking with the men, tells her own story, which is more based in tragic reality. But it too has a supernatural twist which bonds her with the others at the pub.

With that tale you realize that all the stories told earlier revolve about an incident - that even if true - cannot be grasped by the rational mind. The only way to explain some things is by including a supernatural figure.

Once this concept is triggered, other themes in the play become clear. Ideas like the need for community, the legacy of friendship and especially the sense of loneliness that thrives in single lives and isolated communities.

And in a moment of enlightenment what earlier seemed like banter and gentle arguments take on more depth. The stories told each reveals some secret about the teller’s disappointments and fears. In what might be considered an epilogue there is one final story told. It cements that the theme of the play is we are all haunted by our private ghosts.

For a play about the terrors of the mind Berkshire Theatre Group production is rather safe. Director Eric Hill guides his cast of actors to be a generally passive group. The approach brings a comforting mood to the hour and 45 minute production, played without an intermission.

Though a legitimate choice it does negate much of the tension in McPherson’s play. For example, the work is offered on a well-designed pub by Randall Parsons. However, sorely missing is the mood outside the pub. As all ghost stories should, “The Weir” takes place on a dark and stormy night. Either by the choice of director Hill, or the sound designer Scott Killian, this ominous element is absent from the production. The eerie environment outside, never enter the pub. Matthew E. Adelson’s lighting has a similar problem as it too fails to create a threatening mood.

The strength of Hill’s direction is his staging of the storytelling. Each person has a spotlight moment while the others are poised as rapt listeners. Their silent involvement helps bring focus to the tales.

Such help is, at times, needed. Dialect coach Jennifer Scapetis leans towards thick Irish brogues, which brings a sense of naturalism to the work. However it also demands full concentration to capture all the nuances of the monologues.

Personally, I prefer clarity over authenticity. However, it must be said this production of “The Weir” is straightforward and without danger.

“The Weir” continues at Berkshire Theatre Group Stockbridge, MA until October 27. For tickets and schedule information go to berkshiretheatretroupe.org

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.