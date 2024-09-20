“Red Maple” a comedy-drama at Curtain Call Theatre in conflict with itself

“Red Maple”, which is currently playing at Curtain Call Theatre in Latham through September 29, was given its world premiere at Capital Repertory Theatre in 2019.

The experience of seeing it again is unique. Of course a different cast and director, as well as time for rewrites, alters things. But this was like seeing an entirely new play.

This Curtain Call production gives the material added depth as the character’s personal problems are more memorable than is the comedy.

But for those seeing it for the first time, essentially, it's still the same play. “Red Maple” is comedy-drama that attempts to cover up the pain of two couples who have aged out of love.

It uses an outrageous plot device that is meant to be so broad as to be a springboard for laughter. And if you can accept, or even embrace, the implausible concept you will find yourself laughing, or at least smiling.

However, underneath the comedy there is an attempt to say something serious. That is, you can never stop working on love if you want to be happy in a marriage.

It’s a sincere statement that is not only true, it’s one that we all need to be reminded about on a regular basis.

I only wish playwright David Bunce had given us people whose marriages were worth saving. The first act depiction of the two couples does not support the people we are asked to care about at the end.

Playwright Bunce creates two marriages which are both in desperate straits. As is so often the case, no one, least of all friends or family, know how bad it is. Even the individuals involved don’t realize the depth of their troubles.

There is one exception. Robert, nicely played by David Orr, a passive, soft-spoken professor of literature knows. Indeed, he is in such despair he has hired an anonymous assassin to take his life.

When the attempt to kill Robert fails, the true relationships between couples and individuals are revealed. We see each person at their worst. Not only do they jump to exceedingly stupid conclusions, they show no loyalty to each other. Thank goodness the play takes place inside, or each of them would find themselves under a bus.

Though never lighthearted, the quips between the group about their dilemma frequently generate laughs. The jokes about each other are less funny because of their hurtful negativity.

This is the crux of the problem. On one hand you are laughing at something dangerous. However, in the midst of the comedy you are conflicted by serious issues that diminish the humor.

Robert seems not to have a mean bone in his body (nor a spine). Orr expertly creates a man who genuinely believes he has nothing to live for.

Tanya Gorlow plays Robert’s wife, Stephanie, perhaps too well She creates a domineering person who is simply unpleasant - all the time and to everyone.

After two hours with her you understand Robert’s choice a little better. Adding less nastiness to the character might have worked better.

The other couple has their own dysfunction. John is a photographer who has few social skills. He is the husband of Karen and Robert’s best friend. He is not good at either.. His habit of revealing confidential information to others defines his contrarian existence.

Kevin Barhydt is always on target as he shows the passive-aggressive John as the kind of husband who loses track of anniversaries, birthdays, his kids’ lives.

His wife Karen is a person who lives life as a doormat as she permits her boss to intrude on her private life at all hours of the day.

Because of her near-perfect portrayal, Kathleen Carey shows her as a caring woman who wants her husband to love her as much as she loves him. Of all the people in the play Karen is the individual who most changes by play’s end.

There is a fifth character played very well by Haley Beauregard. It’s cryptic to say, her discipline is most noticeable in moments in which she has nothing to do.

However, as good as each performer is at being true to the text there is a void in the collaboration that only an actor can fill. That is creating an emotional connection with each other and the audience.

Unfortunately this is a production populated by characters who do not seem to really like each other. But they do. Not establishing their affection for each other makes the play about reconciliation, when it is actually a tragedy about the erosion of love.

“Red Maple “ is play that generates frequent laughter. It is also a play that has a thoughtful core. I hope someday to see a production when both work in equal harmony.

”Red Maple” plays at Curtain Call Theatre in Latham through September 29. For tickets and schedule go to curtaincalltheatre.com

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

