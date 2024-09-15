“Maggie May” - a play about dementia at Albany Civic Theatre

“Maggie May” is a difficult play. It’s a work about a family coping with uncertainty as the mother has just been diagnosed as being in the early stages of Alzheimer’s. It sounds dismal, but it is an enlightening look at a not-often addressed topic.

Harbinger Theatre is collaborating with Albany Civic Theatre to present the work weekends through September 22. Recognition should be offered to both companies for producing a challenging look at an insidious affliction.

Though she never enters the stage of total dementia, Maggie’s memory loss grows worse every scene. Enough to signal what she will be like in the near future. And, it’s not a pretty thought.

Because of everyone’s familiarity with Alzheimer’s the end of the play is never in doubt. Though this eliminates most of the tension in the work, it does offer the opportunity to create a sensitive character study.

Melissa Putterman Hoffman, who plays Maggie, has a long distinguished history in local theater. This performance is the pinnacle of her decades long career.

Hoffman creates a no-nonsense character who is smart, feisty and loving. Her portrayal shows the true pain of Alzheimer’s. Not only is it unfair that this woman be deprived of her memories and vigor, it more than anything tries to show how this descent into mental oblivion deprives everyone else of her vital presence. It’s excellent work that elevates a basically talky, choppy and undramatic piece of theater.

I might not agree with all the choices by director Chris Foster, but Hoffman’s work effectively captures the tragedy of all irrevocable diseases.

Director Foster approaches the play though Maggie’s mind. The stage is barren and lacking props. All activities are mimed. Supporting players often sit on the side of the playing space. Maggie’s inner monologues are delivered on a darkened stage where she is isolated in her own light. The background music is eerie.

This effectively displays Maggie’s increasing isolation from reality. However, it is an approach that is questionable. Is the play about Maggie losing her memories of her loved ones? Or is it, as I believe, about the reaction of others to Maggie’s mental loss?

Either way, more reality is needed to set a sense of comfort. Family photos, personal artifacts and furnishings that are individual become a visual statement of what Maggie is losing. The audience needs realty to feel the loss of reality.

The only thing that can bring Maggie out of her mental doldrums is music. To create contact with his wife, her husband sings songs they shared during their early courtship and marriage. Maggie always joins in, providing lovely moments. However, because the songs have lyrics pertinent to the feelings the husband wants to convey to his wife, it is not clear if Maggie is responding to the message being sent or is she just reliving a fond memory in her head. It’s a subtle but important difference, to which no clear indication has been made.

As written, the husband Gordon, is a one-dimensional figure. Gary Maggio serves the text as he offers a tender portrayal of a kind, patient man who loves his wife.

As Maggie’s best friend Jo, Robin Leary captures the humor in the writing, but not the guilt. Leary falls short in projecting her own discomfort as she socially withdraws from Maggie, who is becoming an increasingly uncomfortable person to be with.

The son, Michael, is a complicated man. His main function is to show the confused emotions people go through when coping with the inevitable loss of a loved one.

Ben Amey plays only anger, which makes him an unsympathetic and dislikable person. The actor is so locked into his emotional choice he does not become a figure of misplaced grief, even when playwright, Frances Poet, gives him the second act opportunity.

Filling out the cast is Ashley Schuliger who plays Michael’s girlfriend Claire. She successfully shows the woman as compassionate and caring. So much so, you wonder why she stays with the emotionally sterile Michael.

Despite flaws, the Harbinger production of “Maggie May” is a thoughtful, sensitive and life-affirming experience.

It continues at Albany Civic Theatre, 235 Second Avenue, Albany through. September 22. For tickets and schedule information go to albanycivictheatre.org

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

