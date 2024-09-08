A summer filled with great memories

Labor Day has come and gone. In some sense, so has summer. But the memories linger. For certain, the good ones do. Of which there are many.

And, I’m not the only one to think so.

Capital Repertory Theatre just announced that its summer production, “Beautiful” broke the company’s box office attendance and revenue records. It’s especially impressive if you consider the company has produced more than 6,000 shows.

There were other good things in Albany. Park Playhouse presented “The Marvelous Wonderettes,”, a nostalgic musical featuring the music of the 1960’s and 70’s.

Thanks to cooperative weather, the show drew large, even better than projected crowds.

“The Marvelous Wonderettes” was merely an appetizer for Park Playhouse. The main course was “Legally Blonde” produced under the auspices of Playhouse Stage.

Performed mostly by students from the organization’s training program, Playhouse Stage Academy, it was a phenomenal, high-energy delight.

Besides being impressed by the talent of the young performers it was staged with incredible skill that displayed confidence in the entire cast. That confidence was rewarded.

That it drew sell out crowds to the indoor Cohoes Music Hall makes one think about the future of outdoor summer shows at Washington Park.

Reducing lost performances because of bad weather box office success becomes greater. The question becomes, will free outdoor theater return to Washington Park?

Another great local theater memory is “Guys and Dolls” by Opera Saratoga. It was an exciting production of a classic piece of theater. Cleverly performed at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, it made an old chestnut very tasty.

Over in Stockbridge, MA, Berkshire Theatre Group had stunning success with the revival of the 1938 play, “Abe Lincoln in Illinois.”

The concept of having two African-American actors and a female play the role of Lincoln at different stages of the president’s life in the three act play was brilliant.

Though jarring at first, it brought the play into current times. Showing how the conflict over the issue of race brought on the Civil War made the modern tone of the work very scary.

However, despite good work at every summer theater, it is the entire season at Barrington Stage Company that gave the public most cause to celebrate.

The musical “Next to Normal” was, in my opinion, the best production of the season. Rather amazingly another BSC play, “Forgiveness” is my choice for second best show of the summer. “La Cage aux Folles” is easily in the top ten.

That means one organization was responsible for three of the best shows of the summer. That is, indeed, a memorable season.

Indeed, because there is so much new work produced in the summer they often live on. In this regard, Barrington Stage achieves again.

Earlier this week it was announced “The Happiest Man on Earth” which was given its world premiere last year by BSC, will be given a fall production in London. The entire Barrington creative team is involved in the revival.

It’s comforting to have great memories. It’s satisfying when they live on.

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

