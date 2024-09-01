September theater as busy as summer theater

It’s Labor Day weekend. For those addicted to the abundance of theater in the summer months it might symbolize a barren time ahead.

Not true! September is as busy with theater as was July and August.

An excellent production of the wonderful musical “Next To Normal” at Barrington Stage Company is running through September 8.

Shakespeare & Company opens a regional premiere of “Three Tall Persian Women” this weekend, running through October 13.

Too, there is enough local theater available in September to satisfy the most avid theatergoer.

On Thursday, Creative License opens the romantic comedy “Apartment 3A” at Cohoes Music Hall.

It’s about a woman who, disillusioned with romance and love, finds renewed hope in a seedy apartment house filled with eccentrics. It only runs one weekend through Sunday, September 8.

On Friday, Harbinger Theater, in collaboration with Albany Civic Theatre, offers the first of a three weekend run of “Maggie May.”

It’s a British import which takes an unusual approach to the topic of dementia. It plays at Albany Civic Theatre until September 22.

A little more lighthearted work, “Red Maple, ” opens at Curtain Call Theatre in Latham.

The work about middle-aged people facing middle age by making stupid decisions opens Thursday September 16 and runs through September 29.

“Red Maple” has deep local roots. It was given its world premiere by Capital Repertory theatre in 2019. It was written by local playwright David Bunce, who was a longtime company member of the Troy-based New York State Theatre Institute.

Adding to the local connection, “Red Maple” is being directed by Patti Bunce. She is David’s wife.

Should you prefer a lot of theater over a short period of time, Troy Foundry Theater is holding their “Half-Baked Festival of Emerging Work” Sept 11-14, 18-21.

They will offer readings of 10 new plays the company has in various stages of development. They will be presented three different downtown Troy locations.

On Friday, September 13, Lake George Dinner Theatre opens “Old Love” for what is called its “foliage spot.” The romantic comedy plays in the Lake George Holiday Inn Resort until October 12.

The following week picks up steam as both Proctors and Capital Repertory Theatre both have openings.

The underrated musical “Some Like It Hot” opens Tuesday, September 17. The musical based on the famous Marilyn Monroe-Tony Curtis film has been given a few contemporary touches which make the story richer.

If you like old-fashioned, high energy production numbers this show is for you. It closes Sunday, September 22.

The Rep is officially opening the same night, but for a longer run. Previews for “Seared” start on Friday, September 13 and it closes on October 6.

The work is about a struggling restaurant where the co-owner chef makes a dish which makes him and the restaurant famous. The only problem is he refuses to recreate and commercialize his masterpiece.

An added bonus for those who like reality in the theater, food will actually be prepared on stage.

Continuing the September marathon, the musical “School of Rock” plays at Schenectady Light Opera September 13-22. “Well” runs at Schenectady Civic Theatre Friday, September 20-29.

Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill opens its second show of their season with “Chip and Gus” on September 27. It runs through October 6.

Barrington Stage closes out its 2024 with this year’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, “Primary Trust.” It runs September 21- October 13.

Ending the September run, the Berkshire Theatre Group offers the haunting story of “The Weir” September 28- October 27.

With so much theater available, except for hopefully cooler temperatures, you’ll hardly notice it’s no longer summer.

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

