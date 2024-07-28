Lake George Dinner Theatre - less is more

This season Lake George Dinner Theatre is - ever so slightly - changing its basic format.

With “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” the company is offering its first musical since 1990.

As the title suggests, the show's a funny look at romance, suited for every age. Who hasn’t been in love with the perfect person, only to discover that a perfect couple demands compromise?

The format includes comic skits, songs that are humorous and others that are poignant. It makes for an ideal show to enjoy after a pleasant three course dinner.

Now in its 57th year of operation, the organization is a survivor in a genre that has undergone radical changes in public perception.

In the 1970s, it was the go-to date night. There were more than 147 professional dinner theaters operating in the United States. Today there are only 9.

In a telephone interview with Jarel Davidow, the artistic director of LGDT and the director of this show, he says the reason for Lake George’s longevity is the consistent quality of both their shows and their meals.

Davidow, who has been artistic director since 2018, also praises the company’s innovative management over the years.

“Our goal is, and always has been, to have our audiences leave happy.” He believes that a quality show is the most important element in that equation.

Indeed, he is inordinately proud of the fact that they only hire professional actors who are members of Actors’ Equity.

He admits this raises costs because of the benefits they must pay, but he feels it is worth it. “This area is rich with talented actors who do not belong to the union,” he says. “However, we want to use performers who are dedicated full time to their craft.”

He added that being an Equity company, especially in a resort town, signals to potential customers their dedication to quality.

Another asset is their space. LGDT is one of the smallest Equity houses in the country. Its maximum capacity is 110 seats and no one is further than 35 feet from the stage.

Davidow quickly points out the obvious benefits for the audience attending theater in such an intimate space. “It’s a wonderful experience to enjoy theater, feeling as if a character is speaking directly to you.”

However, he also points out that the small space raises other issues. Most have to do with cast sizes.

Most of their shows do not use casts with more than 4-5 people. “It’s not always easy to select a small cast show that we are sure our customers will enjoy,” he says.

This is one reason he is so excited about “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.” He says with pride, it is the second longest running musical in Off-Broadway history. “That’s a heck of a recommendation,” he says.

Just as the process of selecting a show is complicated, so is the food selection. Holiday Inn prepares the meals but Davidow approves the menu. Amongst the four choices, accommodations have been made for carnivores, vegetarians and gluten-free options.

Another change that has evolved over the years is the addition of matinees and the growth of group sales. There are now three matinees a week and four evening shows.

As a final evolution, LGDT produces two shows this season. “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” runs through August 31.

The fall foliage show is “Old Love,” playing Sept. 13 through October 12.

For schedule and ticket information go to lakegeorgedinnertheatre.org.

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.