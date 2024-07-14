July theater focuses on women

With Independence Day behind us the summer is officially here. The truth is , in theater, it’s been here for at least two weeks.

But plays are still opening. It’s interesting to note that among the musicals that are opening in our immediate area how many are sensitive to the problems of women. Most of them concern finding one’s identity in the workplace.

Keep in mind, the entertainment industry is a work place. A couple of the shows center on famous women who had to overcome gender bias and male domination to become the individuals they were meant to be.

A perfect example is “Tina: the Tina Turner Musical” which plays Proctors later in the month. It’s the perfect example of a woman who, born to poverty, used her talents to become a superstar.

She first gained national fame as the wife of Ike Turner. She was a major part of the team but was thought of as merely a sex symbol.

Making it tragic, Ike was an abusive husband who was addicted to cocaine. In 1978, Tina abruptly left him with only loose change in her purse.

Regarded as the minor half of the team she was identified as a nostalgia act. She struggled as a solo until 1983 when her blockbuster album “Private Dancer” was released.

The “Tina” musical features 29 songs to use entertainment to generate hope. It runs July 30- August 4.

At Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany “Beautiful” starts previews tomorrow for a Tuesday opening.

It’s a musical about the beloved singer-songwriter Carole King. Not only does “Beautiful” have great music, it also tells a story. King never suffered physical abuse, but her climb to success was similar to Turner’s.

Carole King wasn’t born a star. She was a gifted writer who sold her first song at 16. In an industry dominated by men, it took her years to get over self-doubt and her husband’s influence to become her own person.

She too had a memorable album, “Tapestry”, that shifted her career. “Beautiful” opens Tuesday and plays through August 18.

Another play being given a local production is about a woman who overcame negative perceptions is at Curtain Call Theatre in Latham.

It tells of a very short woman, (4’ 6”), with a heavy German accent who made a reputation talking about sex in public. Talk about overcoming perception problems.

Of course, that person is Ruth Westheimer. The biographical play “Becoming Dr. Ruth,” covers much of her private life as well as her public success. It plays at Curtain Call Theatre in Latham. July 18- August 24th.

The play was written by Barrington Stage Company’s associate artistic director, Mark St. Germaine and was given its world premiere at the Pittsfield, MA theater company. Dr. Ruth was performed by Debra Jo Rupp. I was at that opening with Dr. Ruth sitting behind me. She laughed constantly.

Fort Salem Theatre too is presenting a musical about a strong woman who defies authority. It’s more a fairy tale than anything else.

But “Mary Poppins” is a heart warming story and is loaded with memorable songs. It plays in Salem July 26 - August 11.

Park Playhouse is also producing a musical that is a variation on the theme of a woman overcoming adversities to become a success.

Opening on July 18, at Cohoes Music Hall is “Legally Blonde.” This musical is different from the usual formula as Elle Woods is an attractive blonde who is underestimated. Rather than a story about the ugly duckling who turns into a swan, “Legally Blonde” says beautiful people often have to fight for a true identity.

The attractive, smart and, some might say, inspirational woman goes from being a shallow fashionista to a dynamic lawyer who saves an innocent woman accused of murder.

The character of Elle has become a role model for women of all ages. The message is you should not be identified by your looks. Indeed, it’s a month long theme.

It’s offered July 18- August 11.

Not only is there plenty to enjoy on local stages the next few weeks, the musicals give you plenty to think about.

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.