“A Tender Thing” at Barrington Stage imagines “Romeo & Juliet” as an older couple

In “Romeo & Juliet,” Juliet was only 13 years old and Romeo was probably 16. They knew each other for only five days before they killed themselves in the name of love.

If you are one of the many who believed the immaturity of the couple diminishes the tragedy, you will likely wish he wrote “ A Tender Thing.” It’s about the couple had they lived a long life together.

Actually Shakespeare did write this play - sort of. Playwright Ben Power (The Lehman Trilogy) created the play using Shakespeare‘s language from the original.

Most of the dialogue is composed of language spoken by the younger couple in the original. Power moved other lines spoken by different characters to enrich the contemporary couple’s love.

Power takes lines from the nurse, the friar and other characters for the older couple to use. He also uses snippets of a couple of sonnets and from “Twelfth Night”.

The play is being given its US premiere by Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, MA. In it, Juliet has an unnamed disease that is gradually taking her life.

Euthanasia enters the conversation. If that is the route they take, one consideration is how does Romeo continue to live after her death? Should he, too, take his own life?

In other words it’s the same dilemma, in reverse, in which the original couple found themselves. The major difference is one couple is about 50 years older and that time was spent in a long, mutually loving relationship.

Actually Power is not reinventing the “Romeo & Juliet” story. In fact, the way to best appreciate the work is to dismiss the backstory of the characters. It’s a trap trying to place certain passage or trying to remember who uttered them initially.

Instead, treat “A Tender Thing” as its own love story. It’s a tale that speaks of eternal love and of coping when a loved one is physically deteriorating.

The eloquence of the language is matched by the elegance of the performers. Neither Candy Buckley nor Derek Smith are household names. But they should be. However, within the world of theater, they are greatly admired. Each has prestigious credits with every major theater company in the English speaking world.

And do they speak English. The pair are superb as they embrace, enhance and add emotion to Shakespeare’s poetic language. With great skill they find not only the essence of their characters, but make clear the devotion one has for the other.

Buckley, when playing a healthy Juliet, is sensual and flirtatious. When ill, she becomes a fiercely determined woman who is able to express her vulnerability without weakening the strength of the character.

Smith creates a sensitive individual who is deeply in love with his wife and cannot stand the thought of losing her. Understanding his inner turmoil about the fate of his wife is as painful as it is watching her fade because of her illness.

For anyone who has lost a long term love this can be a sad story. Too, for anyone with a heart, this tale can generate runny eyes and stifled coughing.

Despite the potential sadness, no one will deny the beauty and sensitivity within the 75-minute piece that is performed without an intermission.

Subtly directed by BSC’s artistic producing director Alan Paul, the play becomes about many things. One is that love is eternal. Another is that all loss is tragic and suffering creates moral conundrums. Perhaps the most important is do not squander love. Appreciate it while you can.

This is beautiful material that needs to be performed in a beautiful environment. Scenic design by Marsha Ginsberg, lighting by Robert Wierzel and costumes by Ricky Reynoso provide that space.

The work is made even more sensitive by the work of movement director Mayte Natalie.

“A Tender Thing” might not be for everyone, but it is wonderful work. It plays in the small St. Germain Theatre through July 11. Tickets and schedule information at barringtonstageco.org.

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

