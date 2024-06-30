The Marvelous Wonderettes” at Albany’s Washington Park is nostalgic fun

Over the past few seasons, Park Playhouse has been earning well deserved acclaim for producing big musicals with titles that are unfamiliar to local audiences. This year, they should also earn acclaim for offering the “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” a small musical with a four-woman cast.

The show, which is being presented free in Albany’s Washington Park was first produced in 1999 and for at least a decade or so, it was extremely popular. However, probably because of the more satisfying story-driven revues like “Jersey Boys,” it has been less frequently produced in recent years.

The music certainly was known to those in the audience on Saturday evening. It consisted of a lot of us “certain age” people who knew every lyric of every song. It was a happy surprise to see many young people in attendance at the Washington Park outdoor amphitheater also appreciating music.

Why not? The songs are fun and the A-list numbers from the 50s and 60s are still being covered by performers. Or, maybe the younger set were just discovering the pleasure of music designed to simply make people dance and smile?

Though who amongst us, at any age can’t appreciate songs like “Stupid Cupid,” “Secret Love,” “Lipstick on your Collar” and “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me”? And, that’s only a few songs from the first act.

The songs of the sixties featured in the second act are even better. I’d like to think that’s because the era was less frivolous. Songs like “You Don’t Own Me,” “It’s My Party,” “Rescue Me,” and “Son of a Preacher Man,” are not only fun, they indicate characters who have some idea of who they are as people.

That’s not to say the songs alone will satisfy those who find the characters too vapid throughout the show. Indeed, I’m surprised the 1968 hit, “Stand By Your Man” isn’t in the show about women longing for the perfect husband. In other words, feminists beware.

It should be clear by now that this revue is essentially a juke box musical. Set on prom night, the first act takes place in 1958. Act two takes place at the 10 year reunion. The music has changed, as too has society. More important, so have the lives of the four girls who make up the singing group.

It’s a sad flaw, that no one gets any smarter over the time gap. The same competition and jealousies exhibited by teenagers in act one is still present in act two. There is some sense the people have matured somewhat as each is able to show deeper compassion for the problems of others. Thankfully, director and choreographer, Ellie Frances, guides the cast so that the characters seem innocent instead of empty. Her dance numbers bring some energy to the piece. On the flip side, the attempts at humor are much less successful.

But it’s not fair to beat up a show for what it isn’t. The intent of the Park Playhouse production “The Marvelous Wonderettes” is to offer a night of pleasing fun.” And it does.

The music is wonderfully sung by four very talented young women. Iraya Catalina, Syd Sider, Jasmine Crosson and Emma Cornish are just great. Each has a standout number that displays great voices. Better yet, when singing backup they display a great sense of harmony. This is credit to musical director Brian Axford, who on keyboard, leads a terrific onstage 5-person band.

Costumes by AshleySimone Kirchner are not only colorful and period perfect, the vivid colors introduced in act two define the changes that have taken place in society and with each character’s personality. Bobbie Pinz helps with ideal period wigs. It’s all played out on Marc Christopher’s set that is rightfully bland and non-descript, yet not boring.

“The Marvelous Wonderettes” is offered free of charge, with reserved seats available for a fee, Performances are Tuesdays through Sundays until July 14 in Albany. July 19-21 at Tawasentha Park in Guilderland. For information go to playhousestage.org

Bob Goepfert is theater reviewer for the Troy Record.

