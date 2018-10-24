Water Infrastructure Bill Requires Smaller Communities To Test For PFAS Chemicals

By 1 hour ago
  • Photo of a faucet
    Photo of a faucet
    WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed into law a wide-ranging bill called America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018. The bill authorizes specific projects across the country and also includes language to protect people from so-called “emerging contaminants.”

As part of the massive bill, smaller communities will be required to test their water systems for chemicals like PFOA and PFOS.

Congressman Paul Tonko, a Democrat from New York’s 20th District, worked on legislation that was included in the bill. He spoke on the House floor in September in favor a provision that would require water systems that service between 3,300 and 10,000 customers to test for emerging contaminants.

“This would mean that thousands of communities, communities like Hoosick Falls, New York, and similarly sized systems would no longer have emerging contaminants go undetected, potentially threatening their residents for years,” said Tonko.

Until now, only water systems with more than 10,000 customers were required to test for PFAS chemicals.

But critics say testing is pointless if the federal government continues to keep its current action level for PFAS chemicals, which have been linked to ill health effects including forms of cancer.

Rob Hayes, of Environmental Advocates of New York, is seeking maximum contaminant levels for PFAS chemicals from state and federal agencies. 

“The EPA action level for these chemicals of 70 parts per trillion is far too high to protect human health. And so many communities may be exposed to dangerous levels of these chemicals and not even know it because they are below that unsafe action level that EPA has set,” said Hayes.

New York’s Drinking Water Quality Council has yet to agree on setting MCLs on PFAS chemicals — a goal sought by leaders in communities affected by contamination.  

The board met on October 17th in Albany after missing an October 2nd deadline.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner for the Office of Public Health at the New York State Department of Health Brad Hutton pushed for action by the next Council meeting.

“And it’s our intention that we would schedule that next meeting, once again, a shorter special meeting, to get your recommendation to the commissioner on an MCL for 1,4-Dioxane, PFOA and PFOS,” Hutton said. “The thinking is that there’s some new information that we really want to focus on today to put you in the best position to make that recommendation but we are going to be moving quickly to get your availability and get that meeting on the calendar and get that recommendation.”

As the list of PFAS chemicals that could affect human health grows, Hutton said there was a need to “conceive of a broader approach for them as opposed to one at a time.”

The next Drinking Water Quality Council meeting has not yet been scheduled.

Tags: 
PFAS
hoosick falls
PFOA
PFOS
Drinking Water Quality Council

Related Content

NYS Drinking Water Council To Recommend MCLs By Year's End

By Allison Dunne Oct 19, 2018
WikiMedia Commons

New York state’s Drinking Water Quality Council met this week to discuss recommending maximum contaminant levels for three emerging contaminants, including PFOA and PFOS. Council members are slated to issue recommendations at their next meeting before the end of the year. Council members have been reviewing scientific studies as well as the actions of other states. Meantime, affected residents and environmentalists say setting the levels is long overdue.

Environmentalists Urge Quick Decision On New Water Quality Standards

By Sep 28, 2018
WikiMedia Commons

Environmentalists are urging a New York state panel on water quality standards to meet its October 2nd deadline to set new acceptable levels of toxic chemicals in public water supplies.

Senate Defense Spending Bill Includes Funding To Address PFAS Pollution

By Sep 26, 2018
PFOA formula

A recently passed federal spending bill includes funding to address PFAS pollution.

Hoosick Falls Residents Seek Inclusion In Federal Study

By Sep 12, 2018
The Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics facility on McCaffrey Street in Hoosick Falls
Lucas Willard / WAMC

UPDATE 9/13/18:

The communications office for NCEH/ATSDR tells WAMC "the communities for this project have not been selected at this time."

A spokesman for the New York State Department of Health tells WAMC it has reached out to ATSDR seeking clarification on the communities included in the study and has spoke to the mayor of Hoosick Falls about the issue. 

A spokesman for the office of Senator Kirsten Gillibrand says the senator is "still looking into the proposal, but she is supportive of any proposal that can help communities affected by PFOA get more information on health impacts."
 

The federal government has proposed studying communities affected by PFAS contamination – like many in the Northeast. But residents of one community that is not on the list say the study is too short-sighted.

Efforts Begun To Improve Communication In Hoosick Area

By Sep 12, 2018
An EPA official meets with Hoosick Falls residents Tuesday.
Lucas Willard / WAMC

State and federal agencies met with the residents of Hoosick Falls Tuesday night, where an investigation into the presence of toxic chemicals in local water supplies continues. Officials hope to foster better communication between the people and government.