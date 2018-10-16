Vassar, DCC Partner To Increase Students' Options

Two colleges in New York’s Hudson Valley are partnering to expand options for students.

Vassar College and Dutchess Community, both in Poughkeepsie, have forged an agreement that enables full-time students from one college to take up to two courses per year, tuition free, at the other institution. And Vassar students could take advantage of summer courses offered at DCC to help them catch up on credits for graduation, as Vassar does not offer summer classes. The new policy, announced this week by Vassar President Elizabeth Bradley and DCC President Pamela Edington, is effective immediately. The agreement grew out of discussions the two presidents have had over the past few months on a variety of topics.