Town Hall Planned To Discuss Stormwater Plan

Burlington, Vermont officials will hold a town hall meeting Thursday to review a proposed plan to upgrade the city’s wastewater and stormwater infrastructure.

This week the Burlington city council approved placing a question on the November ballot asking voters to approve a $30 million stormwater and wastewater infrastructure improvement plan.

Public Works Director Chapin Spencer told councilors the department and mayor will discuss the plan with residents Thursday evening. “We’re planning on having a town hall this Thursday to explain a number of the details of this Clean Water Resiliency Plan.”

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in Contois Auditorium at Burlington City Hall.