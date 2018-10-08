Siena Poll: NYS Consumer Sentiment Up Over 4 Points

    For complete results from the latest consumer confidence poll by the Siena Research Institute, go to the institute's web site at Siena.edu

Consumer sentiment among New Yorkers is up - a new Siena poll says the trend is driven by increasing future optimism.

Siena pollster Doug Lonnstorm says New Yorkers optimism matches national trends with strong expectations.

"New York state is up over four points, the nation's up two, we've closed the gap, and actually we're exactly even. We generally lag the nation but we're exactly even on future confidence so, in all, people are feeling pretty good. There's that old expression 'it's the economy , stupid,' and that seems to be holding here."

Buying plans for vehicles and consumer electronics are up. Concern about gas and food prices are down.

Lonnstrom adds the stock market is up, job reports are good and unemployment is down. 

